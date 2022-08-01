A Little Winter in the Dog Days of Summer

lutheranmuseum.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
KFVS12
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Theresa Winschel – Service 10am 8/9/22
Theresa Winschel of Perryville died Saturday (July 30) at the age of 60. A funeral mass will be 10:00 Tuesday (August 9th) at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with burial at a later date. Visitation for Theresa Winschel will 4 to 8 Monday and 8 to 9:30am...
kbsi23.com
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Funeral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died after she fell while hiking with her family at Garden of the Gods Recreation Area near Herod, Illinois. The girl has been identified as 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, The Southern Illinoisan reported Monday, citing the Jackson County coroner.
kbsi23.com
Community comes out to remember Johnny T
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Sunday, people came out to remember someone that many called a pillar in the community. From local businesses to family and friends, the community came out to remember John Thurman (Johnny T). No rain was going to stop family, friends, and supporters from coming...
RELATED PEOPLE
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
kbsi23.com
Man charged in January death in Bollinger County
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Patton man faces a murder charge in the January death of a 28-year-old man. Christopher Wolk is charged with second degree murder. On Sunday, January 2, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office began a death investigation after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive man at a home in Sedgewickville.
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured in Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 44 year old Vikki I. Young, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday morning just after 9:30. Highway Patrol reports show Young was driving south at 18662, Highway D, when the car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over. Young was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau
A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Andy Beshear said the...
KFVS12
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
wfcnnews.com
One killed in weekend crash near Zeigler
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man from Mulkeytown has been killed following a traffic crash on Saturday morning near Zeigler. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a vehicle that was observed to be partially submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir on Dry Road.
kbsi23.com
Tamms man faces charges after shooting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Tamms, Ill. man faces three felony charges after Cape Girardeau police say he pushed his was into a home and then shot at a dog in the front yard. Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, Ill. is charged with burglary in the 1st degree,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfcnnews.com
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff warns about a fake article circulating on the internet and social media
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public of a “Fake” article being circulated on the internet and social media platforms. The story claims a female was working as a Morgue Assistant in Williamson County and lives in Carterville. It claims that the female was taking body...
wsiu.org
Washington Co. Coroner's Office is asking for help to identify two people hit by a train
The Washington County Coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. The coroner's office was dispatched to Richview at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for 2 people which had been struck by an Amtrak train. Neither person had any identification nor identifiable tattoos.
Comments / 0