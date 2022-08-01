Orlando City at D.C. United: Five Takeaways

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu said she was proud to have battled through one of her most physically demanding contests when she defeated Camila Osorio 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in sweltering conditions at the Citi Open in Washington D.C.
When it comes to team future bets in MLB, there's always not a lot of options, especially when you're in the month of August. Sure, you can bet some of your basic team futures — World Series winner, AL and NL pennant winners, division winners, etc. — but if you're looking for a bet with a minimum of +200 odds and something a little unconventional, you're finally in luck. Both DraftKings and Caesars are offering which state the World Series winner will come from.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth. “It’s tough to win two games,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The guys came in, and they were determined to take both of those games one at a time, and they executed.” Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee.
