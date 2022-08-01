ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Hasim Rahman Jr: I Can Make 205 Friday And Knock Jake Paul Out On Saturday

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 29

Bill Jones
2d ago

The Paul boys are beginning to show their true colors...YELLOW....now they want to wrestle in the WWE....because they now have to step up to REAL boxers because the world is figuring them out to merely be hype men with no real skills other than talking.

EarlyMorningCoffee
2d ago

Weight loss doesn't work that way and the commission is certainly not the impetus behind the cancellation. Jake got scared when Rahman refused to take a dive and he backed out. Simple.

Tom L
2d ago

Because he knew he had no chance of winning is why Paul pulled the plug, he tried to do everything he could to get a advantage, like all his bouts so far.He did not come up through the professional ranks, so he knows going forward he has no credibility. If he were to loose his boxing gravy train financial backers.

