Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach

New Huntington Beach Pier restaurant honors lifeguards
Replacing the old Ruby’s on Huntington Beach’s Pier is a restaurant honoring the city’s first lifeguards, Bud Higgins and Gene Belshe. Bud and Gene were the first local surfers, surfboardmakers and lifeguards. In the 1920s, after meeting Hawaiian Surfer Duke Kahanamoku, the two made their own 135-pound redwood surfboards and later became the city’s first official lifeguards, according to City Historian Jerry Person.
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
Reaching the Santiago Peak
The Santiago Truck and Joplin trails relentlessly ascend through scattered sagebrush and oak forests, winding along the narrow hillside, and rising into the clouds above. Beyond the cloud layer sits Santiago Peak, the tallest point in Orange County and the destination for our 16-mile trek through Cleveland National Forest. Sweat pours over my brow as I force my legs to continue moving up the steep trail toward the 5,689-foot peak above. Then the clouds part, revealing the entire landscape of the county, highlighted by the distant silhouette of Catalina Island. This moment justifies every step in my pursuit of the towering peak above.
Former Santa Ana firefighter John Sahm Jr. has passed away
OCFA firefighter John George Sahm Jr. passed away recently after 36 years as a firefighter. He was born on July 29, 1963 and passed away on July 2, 2022. His Celebration of Life was held on July 30 at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge. Sahm studied at Santa Ana College...
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach
A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
Street Beat: July 20 to July 25, 2022
Bench warrant. Nicole Diana Adams, 31, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held on a $2,500. DUI. Victor Hugo Chavez Villegas, 38, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge and driving with a license suspended for driving under the influence. He was held on a $15,500 bail.
Philip Dale Roebuck Apprehended after Hit-and-Run on Crown Valley Parkway [Laguna Niguel, CA]
24-Year-Old Woman Hurt in Hit-and-Run Accident near Nueva Vista. The accident happened between Golden Lantern and Nueva Vista. Furthermore, as per reports, police responded to a traffic collision involving a dark-colored 2014-18 Subaru Forester. However, Roebuck fled the scene westbound on Crown Valley Parkway toward Pacific Coast Highway but was...
Anaheim offers bonuses to fix bus driver shortage
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Amongst the job listings for handymen and painters on Craigslist.com, the Anaheim Transportation Network has posted a plea: “Ever consider driving a bus? We pay 3,000 to train!”. The job posting, listed in conjunction with the Parking Company of America vendor, is an escalation of...
SoCal's mountains, deserts likely to see thunderstorms Thursday
Southern California's deserts and mountains are likely to see thunderstorms again on Thursday while other parts of the region should stay warm and sunny.
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Dana Point Ritz Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ Friday August 26 2022
Dana Point’s Ritz-Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ is Friday August 26 2022. Ritz Carlton Culinary Coast Cookout is at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Outdoor Texas Barbeque on the Dawn Lawn at the Ritz Carlton Expansive Bluff Overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Live Entertainment. San Juan Capistrano Heritage BBQ Pitmaster Daniel...
City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine
City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
