BLM Considers New Camping Rules For Popular Sites in Grand County

Visitors to Arches have had some time to try out the national park’s new reservation system, put in place to reduce the crowding impacting visitors’ experience. Today on the news, we speak with a park representative about some recent survey results and the future of the pilot timed entry system. Plus, a Wyoming judge issued a temporary restraining order this week, blocking the state’s trigger ban on most abortions from going into effect. Utah’s own abortion trigger ban continues to be on pause as a lawsuit against it makes its way through the courts. And later, mountain towns in Colorado have seen an influx of luxury tourism and housing development. Our radio partners report on one town that has largely avoided that fate.

5 DAYS AGO