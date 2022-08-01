BLM Considers New Camping Rules For Popular Sites in Grand County

www.kzmu.org
Related
kzmu.org
A New Technology to Trap Uranium in Groundwater Will Be Tested Near Moab
Things are looking better on the surface of the Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action site just outside of Moab. Piles of waste from an old uranium mill are growing smaller. But under the surface it’s more complicated. The soil has absorbed uranium and is slowly releasing the radioactive metal...
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
kzmu.org
Tuesday August 2, 2022
Moab’s latest sculpture installation comes from Justin Tyler Tate, the MARC’s 2022 artist-in-residence. Made of materials sourced from the local waste stream, the piece is incredibly interactive and intended to emphasize play as a source of power. “I like giving people an opportunity to embrace their curiosity,” says Tate. “Because that’s what I like doing.” Plus, we speak with a scientist working on a new solution for uranium-contaminated groundwater. And later, a report on the death of a Hollywood legend with deep roots in our region.
Southern Utah hit with flooding after heavy rain
The burn scar area from a wildfire last summer near Moab experienced flash flooding Saturday afternoon, with floodwaters flowing through dry creek beds and crossing at least one road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kzmu.org
Friday July 29, 2022
Visitors to Arches have had some time to try out the national park’s new reservation system, put in place to reduce the crowding impacting visitors’ experience. Today on the news, we speak with a park representative about some recent survey results and the future of the pilot timed entry system. Plus, a Wyoming judge issued a temporary restraining order this week, blocking the state’s trigger ban on most abortions from going into effect. Utah’s own abortion trigger ban continues to be on pause as a lawsuit against it makes its way through the courts. And later, mountain towns in Colorado have seen an influx of luxury tourism and housing development. Our radio partners report on one town that has largely avoided that fate.
KSLTV
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
KSLTV
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
Comments / 0