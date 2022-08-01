Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) A Corning woman was arrested on theft, drug and other charges in Adair County.

The Adair Police Department says 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom was charged on July 26th with Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense and Theft 3rd Degree. According to the report, while on routine patrol an officer heard a scream from a Dollar General clerk yelling for the police. The clerk pointed out Kimberly Bloom who was trying to leave with a truck load of $846.55 worth of food after her card was declined. Bloom insisted her card had enough money on it, but it was confirmed that it did not. Bloom went back into the store and started causing more problems. The officer advised her to sit in the truck and calm down. As the officer was speaking with Bloom, they saw a socket in a glass ash tray with marijuana shake. Bloom stated she had brought it. The officer placed one handcuff on Bloom and she pulled away, trying to stop the arrest. The officer swept her leg and put her on the ground and she kicked the officer several times in the chest. The officer put the other cuff on and left her on the ground to clam down before putting her in the patrol car. Bloom was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was held on $3,000 cash or surety bond.

In other activity, the Adair Police Department arrested 24-year-old Darnell DeMarcus Martin, of Fort Dodge, on July 28th for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges stem from a call to the Relax Inn and Suites from employees who could smell the odor of marijuana from a room. The officer arrived on scene and asked Martin what the odor was from and he grabbed a bong used to smoke marijuana out of his bag. Martin admitted that the bong was his and he also eventually admitted to having a pen used to smoke marijuana wax. Martin was transported to the Adair County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old John Leroy Pace Jr., of Creston, on July 28th on a warrant for Eluding and Driving While Barred and on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense and Driving While Barred. Pace was held on $4,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Justin Alan Robertson, of Greenfield, on July 29th on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense. Robertson was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office cited and released 21-year-old Joe Thomas Jackson, of Creston, on July 30th for OWI 1st Offense.

The Adair Police Department arrested 36-year-old Tad Robert Haskins, of Atlantic, on July 30th for OWI 1st Offense. Haskins was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.