Bearcats Football Preview: Bearcats are Always a Great Bet

Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Watch: Luke Fickell Discusses Conference Realignment
The UC head coach is confident about his team's position in the college football landscape.
WCPO
Fickell: 'It might be Friday night before the first game before we know' starting quarterback
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats returned to practice Tuesday, with head coach Luke Fickell careful not to call the workout "camp." “The first day of camp is always Higher Ground,” Fickell said with a smile. The Bearcats' first workout was a tough one as players regularly needed to...
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End, Quarterback
Cincinnati is well on its way to a historic 2023 class and they are already preparing for 2024.
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill wins Food Network game show
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati chef and familiar face on Food Network has once again been crowned champion!. Local chef Christian Gill brought home the big prize after winning "Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Games." We've been following him during his rise to the top. Gill won the top prize, a...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
Elder, Oak Hills and Western Hills football programs look ahead to a new season
Elder football coach Doug Ramsey, Oak Hills coach Justin Roden and Western Hills coach Charles Boyd reflect on this preseason.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Local Entrepreneurs Highlighted in GoDaddy Campaign
The global web-hosting company GoDaddy recently launched a new edition of its digital series Icons, and this time, it’s showcasing Cincinnati’s small business owners. Six entrepreneurs from a wide array of industries and practices are featured in the series, which kicked off on July 23. Hosted by beauty...
WLWT 5
Bengals donate more than $100K to Covington Catholic high school for athletic facility
PARK HILLS, Ky. — A Greater Cincinnati school received a big donation from the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL foundation. The organizations partnered together to donate $167,000 to Covington Catholic High School to support the completion of their new Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse will be an indoor athletic facility adjacent...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WSYX ABC6
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
Kid Rock is coming to Cincinnati, OH. This is a can't-miss event for any rock lover. Tickets are on sale now, so mark your calendars and get ready to rock out! This event in the middle of August is going to be massive, so many are going to see the rock legend himself!
linknky.com
Former Boone Co. teacher to lead statewide commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, also known as KFEC, has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Before joining KFEC, Inman taught financial literacy at Boone County High School in Florence. She has also worked extensively with the John Jay Center for Learning, a nonprofit technical education center located in Portland, Indiana. She received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in teaching business and marketing from the University of the Cumberlands, and completed graduate studies in economics and finance at Northern Kentucky University.
tmpresale.com
Led Zeppelin 2s event in Cincinnati, OH Oct 15, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Led Zeppelin 2 presale password has been published: For a limited time you can buy your performance tickets before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Led Zeppelin 2’s event in Cincinnati do you? Tickets could sell out fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can purchase your tickets before they sell-out.
miamistudent.net
Letter to the Editor: Dear Miami U, We are paying attention and committed to change
During the summer of 2020, Miami University students created the @dearmiamiu Instagram account. The account shared anonymous posts from students and alumni describing their experiences with racism, homophobia and other forms of hate, marginalization and exclusion as well as stories of sexual and interpersonal violence on Miami’s campuses. After a two-year hiatus, the account has become active again this summer.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
