A federal grant will pay for new affordable housing in Farmington

More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
MaineGeneral Medical Center issues call for artists
MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Art Committee invites Maine artists to submit proposals to display and sell their work at a MaineGeneral facility. Those selected will have an opportunity to hang their art in the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta or the Thayer Center for Health in Waterville for a period of eight weeks.
5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers
Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
Auburn council repeals zoning ordinance at center of citizen's petition
The city of Auburn Monday repealed a controversial new zoning ordinance, but critics say the council is circumventing the citizen's referendum process in the city. The ordinance would have allowed for increased development and housing across more than 1,600 acres. Last month, the group "Citizens for Sensible Growth" submitted more than 2,400 signatures calling on the city to repeal or hold a citywide vote on it. And on Monday night, several residents argued that the city is violating the intent of that effort by repealing the ordinance, and drafting language that would replace it with a similar kind of zoning.
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
Mega-Mansion in Winslow, Maine Just Had a Price Reduction of Hundreds of Thousands!
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Report: Portland housing squeeze drives investors to Lewiston/Auburn
COURTESY / INDOVINA ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS, A.R. BUILDING CO. Pennsylvania-based A.R. Building Co. plans to build market-rate rental units in Auburn. Investors who might have overlooked Lewiston/Auburn for multifamily development opportunities are beginning to look at the market with fresh eyes, according to a new report by Noah Stebbins, an associate broker with the Boulos Co.
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
Uprooted Farm Puts Down Roots in Waldoboro
Located at 33 Heyer Road in Waldoboro, family-owned Uprooted Farm seeks to bring sustainably grown produce to Waldoboro and the surrounding area. Sterling Doiron and Kailey Smith started Uprooted Farm, which was originally based in Farmington. They relocated the farm to its current location in Waldoboro in December 2021. The...
Deputies, community step up to search for child at Union Fair
UNION — “That is one thing that I enjoy about this county, that everybody will help when it comes down to the wire,” said Knox County Sheriff Patrick Polky (effective Aug. 1, 2022). On the night of July 31, after 9 p.m., a medical call regarding an...
Supporters of convicted Maine child murderer raising funds for new DNA testing
MADAWASKA, Maine (BDN) -- Longtime supporters of convicted child killer Dennis Dechaine say they are encouraged by a judge’s ruling in favor of new DNA testing in his case, and are raising money to pay for the tests. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine in 1989 for the kidnapping,...
49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
