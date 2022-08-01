ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGVJ5_0h0WH6Sj00

PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.

A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate of speed went by, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the ISP. The trooper activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the motorcycle.

Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation

Sgt. Dinkla said the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The motorcyclist left the highway at exit 40 in Pella and just 10 minutes after the initial pursuit began, the motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck near the intersection of Washington Street and 6th Street.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Charges are pending in the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WHO 13

DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Dies After Car Crashes Into House

An Ottumwa man has died and a woman has been injured after a car crashed into a house on the city’s south side. According to a press release, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence on East Williams Street in Ottumwa. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at high speeds on Williams Street before losing control, causing the vehicle to strike the residence. The vehicle was a 2007 BMW X5 passenger car driven by 44 year old Jason Andrew Tobeck of Ottumwa. Tobeck was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A passenger inside the vehicle, identified as 21 year old Brianna McConnell of Ottumwa, was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center by ORMICS and is currently in stable condition.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pella#Motorcycle Crash#Mph#The Iowa State Patrol#Isp#Dmpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in Des Moines’ eastside resulted in one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East 16th Court. According to law enforcement, the victim had walked to a nearby hospital before emergency crews […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

DMPD make second arrest in homicide investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have arrested a second person for the homicide that occurred Sunday night. Violet Marie Terry, 19, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. Investigators said Terry orchestrated a drug transaction with the victim via social media. Terry also exchanged multiple text […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Arrest Made In Des Moines Weekend Homicide

(Des Moines, IA) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man Sunday night. Twenty-one-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Hermes fatally shot 22-year-old Charles Lovelady in what they’re calling a drug-related robbery. Lovelady was later spotted walking down a road and a passerby gave him a ride to a local hospital, but he died after being admitted.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police focus community efforts on decreasing gun crimes

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department participated in National Night Out Tuesday, an annual event helping residents get to know the police officers protecting their neighborhoods. The connection could be key in helping officers solve gun-related crimes in the metro. “Probably the most alarming is we’re seeing more and more teenagers with […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown police make burglary arrest; looking for a second suspect

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing multiple charges in connection to a burglary behind Smoking G's Restaurant, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Daniel Thomas Jefferson, 31, of Marshalltown, is charged with a burglary warrant out of Nebraska, possession of burglar tools, fifth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - third offense, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and attempted burglary.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy