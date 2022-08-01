Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.

A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate of speed went by, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the ISP. The trooper activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the motorcycle.

Sgt. Dinkla said the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour.

The motorcyclist left the highway at exit 40 in Pella and just 10 minutes after the initial pursuit began, the motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck near the intersection of Washington Street and 6th Street.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Charges are pending in the case.

