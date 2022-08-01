St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell new general manager of Springfield Thunderbirds

www.masslive.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
NHL
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
CBS Sports
Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from off-ice roles with franchise
An Edmonton Oilers legend has stepped down from his post with the franchise. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role as vice chair and alternate governor, the team has announced. When the Oilers selected Lowe with the No. 21 overall pick in the 1979 NHL...
NBC Sports
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers officially unveiled as new Flames AHL affiliate
The Calgary Wranglers are officially here. Once the name of a Western Hockey League franchise, the Wranglers will now grace the Scotiabank Saddledome ice as the top minor-league affiliate of the Calgary Flames. The Wranglers will play out of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. They’re the ninth iteration of...
Calgary Wranglers announce name, sign five players
After announcing its name Tuesday, Calgary’s AHL affiliate has signed five players to AHL contracts for 2022-23. Formerly known as the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Wranglers will begin play at the Scotiabank Saddledome next season. The five players signed were goalie Daniil Chechelev (whose NHL rights are owned by...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announce Preseason Game in Milwaukee
SAINT PAUL, Minn.- As part of their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the "Home Away from Home," 2022 series presented by BMO, at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District...
NHL
Detroit Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper reflects on growth, eyes future
DETROIT -- Marco Kasper knew that if he was ever going to reach his goal of becoming a professional hockey player, he would need to step out of his comfort zone. So as a 16-year-old, Kasper left his native Austria to play for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game
There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
NHL
Penguins add Petry, Rutta, Smith to core group
Defensemen, forward Poehling join after Malkin, Letang re-sign. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins:. 2021-22 season: 46-25-11, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in first...
NBC Sports
What would a fair contract extension for Pastrnak, Bruins look like?
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak has just a year remaining on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NHL. His next extension should be much more player-friendly. And, honestly, Pastrnak deserves it. He's one of the most skilled forwards in the league and an extremely valuable player for...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Sign Jalen Luypen to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Jalen Luypen to an entry-level contract. John Matisz of The Score first reported the news. Luypen scored a career-high 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 regular-season WHL games for the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games en route to a WHL championship. He turned 20 years old on June 28.
NHL
Mailbag: Tarasenko's future, Devils playoff chances, rivalry games
Here is the Aug. 3 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Do the St. Louis Blues still have any talks ongoing with teams about Vladimir Tarasenko? There have been mixed reports about him still wanting out but talks seem to have died completely. What are the chances he ends up with the team this year and leaves in free agency? -- @BeerLeagueSelke.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the St. Louis Blues
James Nichols of The Fourth Period: It’s believed the New York Islanders are closing on some moves according to David Pagnotta and Mark Seidel. Pagnotta reports they are closing in on ‘multiple transactions.’. Alexander Romanov, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows need contracts. The Islanders are deep down the...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley on Boston bench Monday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Bradley is out of the lineup for the second time in three games, although the first absence was against a southpaw. Jarren Duran will replace Bradley in center field and bat leadoff while Franchy Cordero makes a start in right.
