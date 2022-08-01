Adam Thielen’s ETS Sports Performance Gym Expanding to Duluth and Forest Lake

lakesarearadio.net
The Athletic's Chad Graff is leaving the Vikings beat
Graff has covered Minnesota sports for the past ten years.
deseret.com
What Packers reporters are saying now about Jordan Love
Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Minnesota's high school football 'Prep Bowl' rescheduled for December
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Tuesday that their board of directors approved to move the state's "Prep Bowl" to December for this year only. Until this year, the MSHSL's annual Prep Bowl has been scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, and played at U.S. Bank Stadium...
247Sports
2024 Rogers DL Wyatt Gilmore returns for a Minnesota Football visit
"The HYPRR Hangout on Sunday was fun. We got in a nice photo shoot and met a lot of the Gopher Football commits," 2024 Rogers (Minn.) defensive end Wyatt Gilmore said to 247Sports. "I spent a lot of time with Ethan and Mason Carrier, along with Riley Sunram. We got the competition against all the other guys that there there, so that was cool. I got to talk quite a bit with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi along with DL coach Brick Haley. They were asking me to get to a game this fall and I can't wait to go."
Packers.com
Packers preparing for Friday's Family Night, presented by Bellin Health
A fun-filled day and evening awaits Packers fans Friday at Packers Family Night, Presented by Bellin Health. Tickets remain available for the family-focused event, which are mobile only and priced at $10, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.
CBS 58
High school football practice begins, Pewaukee looks to defend state title
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For a program that produced three NFL football players in JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, it may be hard to believe the Pewaukee Pirates only have one state championship to show. That championship came last year when the Pirates capped off a 12-2 season by...
Hockey is for Me
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Five-year-old Olivia scooted off the ice at TRIA slowly, but confidently. A toothless grin beneath a full cage, she looked every bit a hockey player. Olivia, whose parents are from South Korea and now reside in St. Paul, skated for the first time just two weeks ago at the Hockey is for Me program. Now, three weeks in, she only gets off the ice for a quick sip of water, or to help get some of her friends on the sheet with her.
Clearwater Central Christian is as talented as they come in 1A-Metro
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – The city of Clearwater has themselves a few teams that could be making a lot of noise this season, but Clearwater Central Catholic might bring the most talent and fanfare around them. From talented athletes like Nate Johnson III and Curtis Roberts to a head coach in ...
Hiawatha Golf Course proposal divides Minneapolis residents.
This story comes to you from MPR News, through a partnership with Sahan Journal. The proposed redesign of Hiawatha Golf Course is testing communities in Minneapolis and beyond. The course with historic ties to the Twin Cities Black community was built out of a marsh, and some say it should be smaller to cope with flooding problems.
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov returns to Minnesota from Russia
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is back in the State of Hockey.Concerns over his whereabouts began last month, when an international report stated he bought a fake military ID to skip out on his service in Russia. It's still unclear what, if anything, happened.The team said Kaprizov returned to Minnesota Tuesday and will continue his offseason training here. Training camp begins Sept. 21.
