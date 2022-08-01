Position Battles to Keep in Mind as the Vikings Pad-Up Today

purpleptsd.com
EAGAN, Minn. -- For the first time in a long time, there is a new guy leading the Minnesota Vikings defense. Ed Donatell has a wealth of experience as a defensive coordinator. Sunday, his guys put the pads on for the first time."We wanna see the strength and power of our players," said Donatell. "And the pop that's in their body. We also wanna see the run/pass conflicts that show up as defensive players. the play actions, the boots, and so forth. So we're building reaction and now we wanna see what it looks like when they read pad level...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
The Florida Gators offense will look a bit different this year.
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kobe McCloud understands his older brother’s legacy at Clemson. But his older brother’s legacy is not his. He came to Clemson to make a name for himself.
The Vikings' second padded practice of camp featured plenty of notable performances.
The Aggies will face a tough test from first year head coach Billy Napier
The Florida Gators have had some major buzz in the recruitment of Tampa (Fla.) Wharton Top100 cornerback Dijon Johnson dating back to the month of July. He is a former Ohio State commitment, but the Gators were already working on swaying his decision before he opened his recruitment up this past weekend. With him now back on the market, the Florida Gators should be considered the team to watch closest in his recruitment currently.
