ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The creepy story behind the viral voicemail pickup trend on TikTok

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlbCY_0h0WGiG700

Molly Dare went viral last week when she shared a TikTok captioned, “Dating in your 40s be like…” — and shocked over 1.5 million people with the creepy recording.

In the video, Dare reacts as she listens to a disturbing voicemail from a man calling for the second time in a pickup attempt gone very wrong.

“It’s Dimitri calling again — the guy from the street,” the voicemail begins.

“I left you a message several days ago. I don’t like leaving second messages, but I like you: You’re a very elegant woman, you’re very attractive. But I don’t play that game. So, this is how it’s going to work.”

Dimitri goes on to give the listener a 3 p.m. deadline to return his call before he loses interest. He describes himself as “a complete catch” who is “very intelligent,” “great in bed” and makes “great money.”

“A matter of fact, I am one few men in the city that has nothing wrong with him,” he boldly claims.

Unable to fathom why the woman hasn’t called him back, he begins to list possible “psychological issues” she may have that are preventing her from connecting with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGSoM_0h0WGiG700
Molly Dare went viral with 1.5 million views on her TikTok after sharing a disturbing viral voicemail captioned, “Dating in your 40s be like…”
TikTok / @mollydareofficial
@mollydareofficial

Thoughts and prayers for all the singles out there… 🙏

♬ Dimitri_drekristina – blackmagiccakery

“Maybe you were abused in childhood? Maybe you’re just somebody who’s extremely frightened and has an anxiety disorder? Maybe you’re on some medication for that? I don’t know. There could be another issue,” Dimitri suggests.

He also tells her that he understands if she is “psychologically normal” but hasn’t called because “there has been some horrible thing that’s happened” in her life.

The video abruptly ends there with Dare mocking the video and making exaggerated shocked faces throughout the clip.

@mollydareofficial

Its been a journey… #thisis40 #goneviral #dating #datingstorytime #WeStickTogether

♬ original sound – TheQuiteFranklyShow

She went on to make several more videos mocking the outrageous comments her viral video attracted and also noted in the comments that the voice message wasn’t actually left for her.

The original audio clip was created by Dr. James Sears who used the alias “Dimitri the Lover ” when promoting himself as a pickup artist nearly 10 years ago.

While the clip she was using wasn’t hers, a wave of misogynistic TikTokers jumped in the comments to question why Dare is dating in her 40s.

“Gets absolutely slaughtered in comments with men telling me I’ve aged out of dating by 39,” she wrote in a follow-up video , noting “all the 40 something’s coming to my defense.”

She also noted she was “slammed for using a trending audio and it not being my own.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFsnp_0h0WGiG700 Controversial YouTube relationship coach Kevin Samuels dead

The “Dimitri the Lover” audio clip continues to pop up on social media every few years as people continue to be disgusted by Sears’ message, but unfortunately not shocked by the inappropriate statements filled with dating red flags.

The disgraced Canadian doctor lost his medical license in 1992 after he was found guilty of professional misconduct, including engaging in “sexual impropriety with patients,” the Toronto Star reported .

He went on to promote himself as a pickup artist using vulgar and demeaning tactics in an attempt to seduce women, including the “Dimitri” voicemail as one of his ploys.

And while a disappointing amount of women seem to have experienced an aggressively arrogant and degrading pickup attempt at one point or another, many TikTok users are using the clip to mock men like “Dimitri.”

Most of the recent TikTok videos using the audio recording are similar to Dare’s with women mocking the men and making shocked facial expressions with captions like, “What dating looks like in your 30s…” or “Dating pool in LA.”

Sears also began his own political party, the unregistered New Constitution Party, which former Canadian Jewish Congress chief executive Bernie Farber described as “a clear attempt at a hateful representation of Jews.”

In January 2019, Sears was found guilty of promoting hatred against women and Jews in his newspaper, Your Ward News. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and was re-arrested in February of this year after allegedly violating his parole conditions after he “publicly proposed a gruesome public execution” for Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam in a video circulating on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok

Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Sears
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voicemail#Pick Up
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Motherly

‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media

If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author

Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“Pathetic And Moronic”: Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler For “Picking At The Bones” Of Characters He Created

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Sylvester Stallone posted a new message via Instagram on Sunday going after producer Irwin Winkler yet again following the announcement a Rocky spinoff film is in the works at MGM titled Drago. The post contained a gallery of four photos, the first of which depicts Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa’s neck. The final slide shows Rocky punching the character Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, from the 1985 film Rocky IV. “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY !...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy