Harrisburg gas prices down 47 cents in a month

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Once-popular restaurant chain abruptly closes another Pennsylvania locationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls increasing next year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted to increase tolls by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The increase will go into effect on January 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to...
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
abc27.com
Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
abc27.com
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Car removed from Susquehanna River months after it went in
Last month, abc27 spoke with someone who was worried that a car partially submerged in the Susquehanna River for months might be a hazard. On Aug. 3, the car was pulled out of the water.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
abc27.com
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales
Mecum Auctions most recent event in Harrisburg generated $40 million in overall sales, breaking the previous record of $31 million for the event set in 2019, the company said Tuesday. The $40 million in sales marked a 30 percent increase over the 2019 record, Mecum said. A total of 863...
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
