‘Everything I Know About Love’ Trailer: Life Gets Messy for Flatmates in Peacock Dramedy (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Relieved She Could Let Her ‘Darker Freak Flag Fly’
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has a lot to say about her time on the set of the hit movie. She also shared some secrets about her time on a few other acting projects. Here's what she said about letting her "freak flag fly."
Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'
A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’
Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
‘America’s Got Talent’: 6 Best Moments from the Final Auditions (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 9.]. We’ve already reached the final week of auditions in America’s Got Talent Season 17. Episode 9 aired Tuesday, August 2 on NBC, and after a long string of performers, judges Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel chose who would make it to the live shows with the golden buzzer winners. With only 55 slots available out of the 138 yeses, half of the contestants will be cut in the Judges’ Cuts round.
Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis & Sanaa Lathan To Star In Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’
EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has lined up an all-star cast for its adaptation of Tina Mabry’s The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat with Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan set to star in the adaptation. Mabry will direct from a script Gina Prince-Bythewood penned the script, with revisions by Mabry, which is based on the 2013 New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast
Click here to read the full article. Prime Video’s new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers. “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it...
Gladiator Epic Those About to Die Ordered to Series at Peacock
Peacock is breaking into the swords and sandals biz, ordering to series a “large scale” adaptation of Daniel Mannix’s Roman Gladiator historical tome Those About to Die. A pair of blockbuster EPs will shepherd the project. Stargate overlord Roland Emmerich (whose film work includes Moonfall, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) will direct with Falling Skies creator Robert Rodat (whose big-screen work includes Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot) handling writing duties.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script
Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd in ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy, has read the script for the premiere of the upcoming 19th season, and she is excited to get things rolling. Taking to social media on Sunday, July 31, Scorsone tweeted that she was “Memorizing lines for #1901,”...
‘Celebrity Beef,’ Farewell to ‘Tom Swift,’ the Hillside Strangler Saga, Interview with the Vampires
Joel McHale hosts a comedic cooking competition on the E! network. The CW shuts down Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift after one season. A true-crime docuseries delves into the psyche of the notorious Hillside Strangler of the 1970s. What We Do in the Shadows invites a private-school headmaster into the vampire lair for an interview to get Baby Colin an elite education.
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ animated revival heading to Paramount Plus
While Chris Rock’s sitcom Everybody Hates Chris didn’t enter pop culture with the same impact as family comedies like Full House or Family Matters, for a mid-2000s sitcom on the now-defunct UPN it was still a relative success, running four full seasons before successfully entering the weakening-even-then syndication market.
‘Westworld’: James Marsden on Teddy & Christina’s Season 4 Dynamic
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episodes 1-6.] The nature of Westworld‘s reality is ever-changing, and raising plenty of questions this season is returning favorite James Marsden as Teddy Flood. Last seen two seasons ago, Teddy’s mysterious resurfacing has yet to be explained, but one...
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
Melanie Lynskey is getting candid about the body shaming she experienced early in her career. The New Zealand-born actress, 44, revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she felt pressured to lose weight while on set for Coyote Ugly. Lynskey portrayed Gloria, the New Jersey-based BFF to Piper Perabo's Violet, in the 2000 hit movie.
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
Elvis Launches ‘Summer Under the Stars,’ New Season of HBO’s ‘Industry,’ USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ ‘Split’ Finale
A 24-hour Elvis Presley movie marathon kicks off the 20th edition of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” event, honoring a different star each day. HBO’s high-finance drama Industry returns for a second season. USA’s new competition show Snake in the Grass is part survival series, part The Mole. The British drama The Split, set at a family divorce-law firm, wraps its third and final season.
