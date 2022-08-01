ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 3

Ruby Powell
2d ago

What is this world coming to? Fourteen years to old, she should have been at home watching TV. Some parents just let their kids do anything. I hope and pray she is okay. This should be a wake up call for all of them. It may not end so well the next time.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Southeast Houston#Vehicles#Violent Crime
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information. The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing. Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy