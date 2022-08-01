Sublette County Arrest Report for July 25 – August 1, 2022

www.sweetwaternow.com
county17.com
Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A motorcycle driver died in a crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Afton on Saturday, July 31, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 5:58 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near milepost 71.7 on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Afton Mayor, Wife Still Hospitalized After Being Run Over By SUV; Teen To Be Criminally Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The mayor of Afton and his wife will be hospitalized in Idaho Falls, Idaho “for a time,” and the teenage driver who hit them with a car last week will soon be criminally charged, the Afton police chief said Monday.
wrrnetwork.com
Fire Consumed Garage, Outbuildings early Tuesday in Lost Wells Butte Area
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire northwest of Riverton Tuesday morning which completely consumed a garage, dog pens, a shed, vehicles and other items at a home at the northern end of David’s Way in the Lost Wells Butte neighborhoods. One man who was found with burns at the scene was given emergency treatment in Riverton and then flown to a burn center in Colorado, according to Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam. “We were able to save the house on the property,” he said.
capcity.news
Alcohol use may have contributed to fatal motorcycle crash south of Afton
CASPER, Wyo. — Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle crash south of Afton, according to a release Monday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the incident at milepost 72 on US 89 around 5:58 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
sweetwaternow.com
Idaho Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision South of Afton
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal motorcycle collision at around 5:58 p.m. on July 31, 2022, that occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate...
subletteexaminer.com
County, Ricketts battle to keep resort rezone
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Sublette County and Jackson Fork Ranch are both prepared to argue against a small coalition of Bondurant citizens who challenge commissioners’ majority decision to approve rezoning ranch acreage for a high-end resort in rural Hoback Basin. The civil challenge for judicial review of the Dec....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Filmmaker To Host Screening Of Documentary At Dubois Military Museum
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rock Springs’ Mark Pedri had been making films for many years, but it was a surprise when he discovered a film-worthy story among his late grandfather’s possessions. “The original idea for the film came when I stumbled across my...
