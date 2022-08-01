City manager resigns from city of Picayune

www.picayuneitem.com
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise
Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
WLOX
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
NOLA.com
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
an17.com
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
NOLA.com
Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government
A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations
Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
L'Observateur
Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Items from the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PATRICK EZELL, age 51, of Bogalusa, Louisiana pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 before the Honorable Wendy B. Vitter, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of Louisiana, to stealing items from the mail he was entrusted to deliver as a postal employee. Sentencing is set for November 1, 2022.
Picayune Item
Four members of Sheriff’s Department recognized for military support
Four members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were presented with awards for their support of a fellow law enforcement officer’s military duties. Liliana Torija nominated her four supervisors for the Patriotic Employer Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve back in May. She...
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party
NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Since 1968, the Road Kill Cafe at Floyd's Shell Station in Madisonville has been a tradition, and that tradition will continue despite new ownership. “We wouldn't have it any other way, and it was part of the deal when we bought this station from Floyd,” said new owner David Smith.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
WLOX
Singing River Health executives call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 2 hours ago.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Picayune Item
Kiln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud
Gulfport, Miss. – A Kiln man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for Covid-related wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge David Denton. According to court documents, on August 3, 2020, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested by the Hancock...
Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
