ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

City manager resigns from city of Picayune

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise

Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Picayune, MS
Government
NOLA.com

Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government

A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
METAIRIE, LA
Picayune Item

Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations

Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#City Clerk Amber Hinton
L'Observateur

Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing Items from the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PATRICK EZELL, age 51, of Bogalusa, Louisiana pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 before the Honorable Wendy B. Vitter, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of Louisiana, to stealing items from the mail he was entrusted to deliver as a postal employee. Sentencing is set for November 1, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
KNOE TV8

3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L'Observateur

Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Since 1968, the Road Kill Cafe at Floyd's Shell Station in Madisonville has been a tradition, and that tradition will continue despite new ownership. “We wouldn't have it any other way, and it was part of the deal when we bought this station from Floyd,” said new owner David Smith.
MADISONVILLE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL

Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied

NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Kiln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud

Gulfport, Miss. – A Kiln man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for Covid-related wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge David Denton. According to court documents, on August 3, 2020, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested by the Hancock...
KILN, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy