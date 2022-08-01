Blues society event at Glass House Winery to benefit Comfort Zone Camp for Kids

augustafreepress.com
Related
How to save on school supplies by tapping your community
It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. And this year, families will have to shell out even more than usual because of inflation.Thankfully, you can still save money on supplies and other gear by leaning on local parents, neighbors and community members. Here’s how.BUY IN BULK, THEN SPLIT THE COSTSYou know who else is buying the same supplies you need? The parents of your kid’s classmates. So join forces.Buy certain supplies in bulk if the cost per unit is less than that of a smaller pack. Then split those supplies among other...
BET
Kandi Burruss Gives Back To Community Supplying School Supplies For Families
Kandi Burruss is giving back to the community as her foundation, Kandi Cares, provided 500 children school supplies at a back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday (July 29th). The Real Housewives of Atlanta star collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys in...
Comments / 0