Blues society event at Glass House Winery to benefit Comfort Zone Camp for Kids

It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. And this year, families will have to shell out even more than usual because of inflation.Thankfully, you can still save money on supplies and other gear by leaning on local parents, neighbors and community members. Here’s how.BUY IN BULK, THEN SPLIT THE COSTSYou know who else is buying the same supplies you need? The parents of your kid’s classmates. So join forces.Buy certain supplies in bulk if the cost per unit is less than that of a smaller pack. Then split those supplies among other...

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO