Flight attendant reveals why they won’t stow passengers’ carry-on bags

A flight attendant has revealed the “real” reason cabin crew won’t stow passengers’ carry-on bags for them – and it’s left many online users fired up.

If you have recently been on a plane and noticed flight attendants don’t offer to place your suitcase or backpack into the overhead locker, there’s a reason.

According to flight attendant Cierra, none of the crew get paid while passengers are boarding.

“We actually don’t start to get paid until the moment that aeroplane door shuts and the handbrake gets lifted,” she said in a viral TikTok .

“On top of that, if it’s because you’re having trouble lifting it, you can easily get your packed [luggage] checked at the gate for free.”

Cierra’s clip , which has amassed almost one million views, has left hundreds shocked.

“Think it’s ridiculous that you don’t get paid until the door shuts. Should be as soon as you enter the airport,” one person wrote.

“It’s ridiculous that you don’t get paid until the doors close,” a second person agreed.

Some claimed that with the current global chaos surrounding airports, airlines and lost baggage, they would rather not have their bags checked in, while others didn’t take lightly to Cierra’s clip.

Flight attendant Cierra revealed the ‘real’ reason cabin crew won’t put passengers’ luggage into overhead lockers for them. TikTok/cierra_mistt

“OK asking for help to lift a bag shouldn’t ruin your day if someone is asking kindly. There’s plenty of people too short to reach the cabins up top,” one person commented.

“So you’re not gonna help someone with a simple thing like their bags because you’re not getting paid? Seems a little messed up – it’s not that big of a deal,” a second person wrote, while a third added: “Last time I went on a plane they announced if you need help putting luggage overhead just ask since it’s just common courtesy to help people.”

While the rules vary for different airlines, some can have policies preventing flight attendants from lifting passengers’ suitcases, according to travel brand Matador Network .

She said none of the crew get paid while passengers are boarding. TikTok/cierra_mistt

Flight attendant Jamela Hardwick told Insider why she won’t help passengers with their luggage.

She explained that it not only comes down to pay, but if they get injured while performing the act, they’re not covered.

“We do not get paid until the boarding door is closed,” she said. “If we get hurt while putting that bag in the overhead bin, we do not get to write it off as an on-job injury.”

Kat Kamalani, a flight attendant for more than six years, said while it is “crazy” it is true that it’s not their job to lift luggage into the overhead lockers.

Flight attendants don’t get paid until the plane door is shut. TikTok/cierra_mistt

“A tonne of airlines tell (flight attendants) not to do this because there are so many injuries with it, so if we get injured it’s not even covered,” she said in a TikTok . But she said while flight crew won’t stow the luggage for you, if you ask for help while you put your luggage in the overhead compartment, they will gladly give it.

“Ask the flight attendant to assist you and they will totally help you put it up there.”