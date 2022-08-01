WATCH: Commonwealth Games Full Day 2 Finals

swimswam.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years
Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal...
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Hits Commonwealth Games Record in 200 Back, 2:05.6, to Win Gold
Australia’s Kaylee McKeown crushed the women’s 200 back final in Birmingham by setting a new Commonwealth Games record of 2:05.60. She took .38 off defending champion Kylie Masse’s record which she set in 2018. 21-year-old McKeown, the reigning Olympic and world champion, touched the wall first today...
swimswam.com
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
swimswam.com
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
World Record: Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35 (2019) Commonwealth Record: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 2:04.28 (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: Kylie Masse, CAN – 2:05.98 (2018) Kaylee McKeown and Kylie Masse both looked controlled to take the win in their respective heats of the women’s 200 back, touching as the top two qualifiers heading into the final. McKeown won gold at 2022 Worlds in 2:05.08 and Masse took fifth in 2:08.00, so they should both have left something in the tank.
swimswam.com
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
swimswam.com
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
swimswam.com
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
swimswam.com
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70
In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
swimswam.com
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
swimswam.com
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
swimswam.com
CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne
Srihari Nataraj Ne Men’s 50m Backstroke Ke Final Event Mei 25.23s Ki Timing Ke Sath Fifth Position Pr Finish Kiye. CWG Me India Ka Koi Bhi Swimmer Aaj Tak Top 5 Me Apni Jagah Nahi Bana Paya Tha Lekin Srihari Ne Is Barrier Ko Todte Hue 50m Final Me 25.23 Timing Ke Sath 5th Place Hasil Kiya.
swimswam.com
Srihari 200m Back Me Best Indian Time Krne Ke Baad Bhi Final Se Hue Bahar
Srihari Nataraj 2:00.84 Ki Timing Ke Sath Is Event Mei First Reserve Bane. Unka Previous Best 2:01.70s Tha Jo Ki 2019. Ace Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Ne Best Indian Time Ko Bettered Krte Huye Heat 2 Me Third Place Pr Finish Toh Kiye But CWG Ke Men’s 200m Backstroke Ke Final Mei Entry Nhi Kr Paye.
