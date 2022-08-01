White Sox, Royals Await Word on Shortstops Ahead of Series Opener

www.nbcchicago.com
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Twitter reacts to Royals trading Whit Merrifield
After the news broke that the Royals had traded Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays, Twitter had plenty to say about the move.
Did NBC Sports Chicago Catch Tony La Russa Falling Asleep During the White Sox Game?
Did Tony La Russa fall asleep in the dugout Monday night?
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.
Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sitting Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are holding the lefty-hitting Sheets out against the Royals' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move out to right field and hit third while Jose Abreu shifts to first base. Yasmani Grandal will enter the lineup as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Royals GM JJ Picollo explains reasoning for trading Whit Merrifield
Royals GM J.J. Picollo joins 610’s Cody and Gold to talk about how the team approached this year’s trade deadline, including the Whit Merrifield deal.
CBS Sports
Josh Hader trade: Padres land All-Star closer from Brewers in deadline blockbuster, per report
The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN. Padres reliever Taylor Rogers is part of Milwaukee's return, per The Athletic. Hader, 28 years old, will qualify for free agency after next season. He's in the midst of a disappointing effort...
Yardbarker
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
Cardinals Trade Pirates For Jose Quintana
The St. Louis Cardinals are trading the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Jose Quintana according to Jeff Passan. Quintana, 33, is an 11-year veteran who has pitched for the White Sox, Cubs, Angels, Giants and Pirates in his career. The lefty has a 3-5 record with a 3.5 ERA this season. He has a 3.81 career ERA.
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
