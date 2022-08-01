Ask the Pediatrician: Is it normal to feel overwhelmed after having a baby?

A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO