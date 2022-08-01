ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Ask the Pediatrician: Is it normal to feel overwhelmed after having a baby?

By Dr. Gerri L. Mattson
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Grazia

‘My Baby Was in Neonatal Care – I Know Additional Paid Leave Can’t Come Soon Enough’

The only thing my partner and I were thinking about as we sat by the side of our newborn baby’s ventilator last November was whether our daughter was going to survive. Complicated-looking machines beeped around her in the neonatal ward of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London as we delicately moved wires and tubes to hold her tiny hands. Suddenly, the outside world – and in it both of our jobs - belonged to another life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatricians#Mental Health#Postpartum Depression
The Independent

Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb

A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
psychologytoday.com

3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People

Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?

Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fatherly

What Can Babies Hear In the Womb? More Than You Might Think

A baby’s sensory abilities — hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch — develop weeks before birth. That means that while adults are unable to remember the womb explicitly, we certainly experienced the sounds and sights of our final weeks as a fetus. And recent research suggests that when babies begin to hear in the womb, they also remember what they’ve heard, suggesting that babies in the womb are learning from what they’re hearing. Dads-to-be have a great opportunity to engage with their kid during pregnancy by talking to them in utero.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HuffPost

My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us

In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Small daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning

A small (57 g) daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning (osteopenia/osteoporosis) without boosting harmful low density cholesterol, suggest the results of a small comparative clinical trial, published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The effects seem to be specific to...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy