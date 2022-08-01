ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: 'Don't sleep' on Giants trading for Soto

NBC Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
#Giants#Washington Nationals#Jonmorosi#
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

