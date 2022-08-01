Laparoscopic surgery noninferior for gastric cancer at five years

medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
Women are more likely to die or require repeat surgery five years after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Women are more likely to die within five years of having elective surgery to repair a weakening in the wall of the aorta or need repeat surgery, according to a recent Rutgers study. Writing in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Rutgers researchers said the disparity between men and women who...
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
studyfinds.org
An aspirin a day lowers chances of ovarian cancer for high-risk women
SALT LAKE CITY — An aspirin a day cuts the risk of ovarian cancer in women most likely to develop the disease, according to new research. A team from the University of Utah says it could protect those with a family history of the disease and those carrying a specific gene making them more prone to its development.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
MedicalXpress
Small daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning
A small (57 g) daily portion of Jarlsberg cheese may help to stave off bone thinning (osteopenia/osteoporosis) without boosting harmful low density cholesterol, suggest the results of a small comparative clinical trial, published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The effects seem to be specific to...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
Medical News Today
Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation
If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
Nature.com
Positron Emission Tomography reveals age-associated hypothalamic microglial activation in women
In rodents, hypothalamic inflammation plays a critical role in aging and age-related diseases. Hypothalamic inflammation has not previously been assessed in vivo in humans. We used Positron Emission Tomography (PET) with a radiotracer sensitive to the translocator protein (TSPO) expressed by activated microglia, to assess correlations between age and regional brain TSPO in a group of healthy subjects (n"‰="‰43, 19 female, aged 23"“78), focusing on hypothalamus. We found robust age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus but not hypothalamus in the combined group of women and men. This pattern differs from what has been described in rodents. Prominent age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus in humans, but in hypothalamus in rodents, could reflect evolutionary changes in size and function of thalamus versus hypothalamus, and may be relevant to the appropriateness of using rodents to model human aging. When examining TSPO PET results in women and men separately, we found that only women showed age-correlated hypothalamic TSPO expression. We suggest this novel result is relevant to understanding a stark sex difference in human aging: that only women undergo loss of fertility-menopause-at mid-life. Our finding of age-correlated hypothalamic inflammation in women could have implications for understanding and perhaps altering reproductive aging in women.
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
Nature.com
Serum clinical laboratory tests and risk of incident dementia: a prospective cohort study of 407,190 individuals
Prevention of dementia is a public health priority, and the identification of potential biomarkers may provide benefits for early detection and prevention. This study investigates the association of common serum laboratory tests with the risk of incident dementia. Among 407,190 participants from the UK Biobank (median follow-up of 9.19 years), we investigated the linear and nonlinear effects of 30 laboratory measures on the risk of all-cause dementia using Cox models and restricted cubic spline models. We found that dementia incidence was associated with low vitamin D concentration (hazard ratio 0.994, 95% confidence interval 0.993"“0.996), indicators of endocrine disorders: IGF-1 level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰1.1E-05), testosterone level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰0.006); high sex-hormone-binding globulin level (HR 1.004, 95% CI: 1.003"“1.006); reduced liver function: lower alanine aminotransferase (HR 0.990, 95% CI: 0.986"“0.995); renal dysfunction: cystatin C level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰0.028); oxidative stress: lower urate level (HR 0.998, 95% CI: 0.998"“0.999); lipids dysregulation: lower LDL (HR 0.918, 95% CI: 0.872"“0.965) and triglycerides (HR 0.924, 95% CI: 0.882"“0.967) concentrations; insulin resistance: high glucose (HR 1.093, 95% CI: 1.045"“1.143) and HbA1c (HR 1.017, 95% CI: 1.009"“1.025) levels; immune dysbiosis: Câˆ’reactive protein (P for non-linearity"‰="‰5.5E-09). In conclusion, markers of vitamin D deficiency, GH-IGF-1 axis disorders, bioactive sex hormone deficiency, reduced liver function, renal abnormalities, oxidation, insulin resistance, immune dysbiosis, and lipids dysregulation were associated with incident dementia. Our results support a contributory role of systemic disorders and diverse biological processes to onset of dementia.
MedicalXpress
Iron buildup in brain linked to higher risk for movement disorders
A disorder called hereditary hemochromatosis, caused by a gene mutation, results in the body absorbing too much iron, leading to tissue damage and conditions like liver disease, heart problems and diabetes. Scant and conflicting research had previously suggested, however, that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissue composed of closely spaced cells that protects against invasive pathogens and toxins.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
MedicalXpress
Microscopic blood vessel disease in the brain's white matter associated with worse cognition in Alzheimer's
Disease of the microscopic blood vessels that feed the white matter of our brain is associated with worse cognitive function and memory deficits in individuals with Alzheimer's, scientists report. "The main message of this paper is the mixed pathology as we call it—microvascular disease and Alzheimer's—is associated with more brain...
