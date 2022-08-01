ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Sheriff hosts hands-on gun safety training for kids

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCWVU_0h0WFWa400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As WREG works towards a “Gun Safe Memphis,” one retired Sheriff’s captain hosted a training designed to help young community members.

There have been many accidental shootings involving children causing a call for gun reform, and a Memphis man is looking to take a hands-on approach to address the issue.

Class was underway for 25 kids Sunday at a gun range. Former Shelby County Sheriff captain, Bennie Cobb, led this effort he called a life’s mission.

“It’s been said if you can save one, my goal is to save every one of them,” Cobb said. “We don’t see another child in an accident where they are accidentally shot.”

Where are all the illegal guns coming from? Cars, police say

It is an outcome 15-year-old Tyler Blaine knows all too well and is one of the reasons why he signed up for the course.

“I lost cousins to guns and friends,” Blaine said. “So I feel like that people shouldn’t take guns as a joke.”

Last year, nearly 28% of all children treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital were from accidental shootings.

Over the course of three hours, all of the kids learned about the dangers of guns and how to properly use them. It is a lesson that their instructors, including Barbara Farmer-Tolbert, believe should be taught when they are young.

“It is very important to get them comfortable with guns at a young age,” Farmer-Tolbert said. “So like I said, that curiosity is not there of what happens if I pick up a gun or what happens if I squeeze a trigger.”

These are lessons that Cobb believes could be the difference between life and death as the future hangs in the balance.

“We want them to respect guns,” he said.

Children who attended the event with certified instructors had permission and consent of their parents. Cobb also offers the courses regularly throughout the year.

Click here to learn more about WREG’s “Gun Safe Memphis” series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

WREG

Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser. 34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary. He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired at employees inside Frayser Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Increase in juvenile arrests sparks parenting questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juvenile crime seems to be a crime wave hitting the Memphis community, but who could imagine a 10-year-old being among those caught up in crime? When Memphis police held their special operation with Bartlett last week, they arrested 14 people. Seven of those were juveniles, including a 10-year-old. Jimmy Chambers has worked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound. Police responded to the shooting at 4:45 a.m. at Park and Airways. The area was blocked off for nearly four hours while police investigated. Pete Ford cleans the parking lot near the gas station where the shooting happened. He said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
