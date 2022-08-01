Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf

The Blue Angels are back in town for Seafair. When they are in the air you won’t be able to avoid hearing the deafening jet engines of these seven planes flying overhead as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron perform their acrobatic stunts, maneuvers, and formations over Lake Washington. The performance will include the new Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet Jet, which is said to be bigger, louder and faster than ever.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO