Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf

Briann January prepares to close the door on WNBA career in her home state
A hard hat. And a lunch bucket. Briann January doesn’t actually bring those things with her on practice days with the Seattle Storm. Doesn’t bring them on game days, either. But for 14 seasons – including this first, last, and only one with Seattle before retiring – she...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
Megwa Enters Portal, Thanks Lake Staff for Husky Opportunity
The Texas running back was never able to practice at the UW because of an injury.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
Eater
13 Seattle Restaurant and Bar Openings for August
SHORELINE — Sodam Chicken is one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants that’s recently opened in the Seattle area. The kimchi and kalbi are well-executed as well. MADISON PARK — Parlour Wines recently opened as Madison Park’s only dedicated wine bar after operating as a bottle shop for several months. Beyond being the neighborhood’s only wine bar, it’s probably the only business in the city that’s focused on Italian natural wines.
AOL Corp
Gig Harbor’s new athletic director was a star volleyball player in the South Sound
Blair Suek is trading one picturesque waterfront town in Pierce County for another. The Peninsula School District announced that Suek will replace Bob Werner as the athletic director at Gig Harbor High School. Werner recently retired after serving in the position since 2011. Suek, 31, spent the past four years...
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
Seattle Attraction Ranked Among The World's Most Beautiful Sights
Kuoni pinpointed the world's most breathtaking attractions.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle
SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
seattleschild.com
Look up! Blue Angels practice and air show schedule 2022
The Blue Angels are back in town for Seafair. When they are in the air you won’t be able to avoid hearing the deafening jet engines of these seven planes flying overhead as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron perform their acrobatic stunts, maneuvers, and formations over Lake Washington. The performance will include the new Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet Jet, which is said to be bigger, louder and faster than ever.
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Here's The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Washington
Eat This, Not That! and Yelp teamed up to find the tastiest chocolate chip cookies in every state.
