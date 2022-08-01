Curry County to host 9/11 Flag of Honor memorial

CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Curry County Youth Services, 75 communities are set to take part in the second annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial beginning at 3:45 p.m. MDT on Sept. 11 at the Curry County Courthouse.

The release detailed that the memorial will pay tribute to the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11, the 6 lives lost on February 26, 1993, and the lives lost after 9/11 due to illness and disease. Each community, the release stated will remember 65 of the souls lost by reading their names, sharing the panel number etched in bronze at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, and reading a short biography.

In addition, each of the communities will raise the official 9/11 Flag of Honor in remembrance as all of the flags have visited the crash site of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

To volunteer to read a name email kprice@currycounty.org or call 575-763-6016 by Sept. 1.