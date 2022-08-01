ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

By Ben Silver
 2 days ago

The trade deadline is set to occur Tuesday August 2nd at 6p.m. Stay here for all your Philadelphia Phillies and MLB rumors and deal making.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams geared up for a big move.

Though they'll be looking for improvements at center field and in the rotation, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani remain the grand prizes of the market. Unfortunately, it seems the Phillies are out on both players.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals remain in the hunt for Soto.

Who will nab the grand prize and who might the Phillies acquire before Tuesday at 6 p.m.?

