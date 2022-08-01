Politicians’ relatives profiting from Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, report finds

www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking Traveler
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
Rock Hill asks judge to dismiss allegations in York County lawsuit over Panthers team HQ
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss it as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by York County earlier this summer over the Panthers' failed training camp and headquarters. In the lawsuit, York County says it lost millions of dollars when...
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
'Fiercely devoted' lion at NC Zoo dies
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old African lion who'd been battling renal disease for several years died this week, officials with the North Carolina Zoo said. Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution. Zoo officials said his advanced age and weakened physical state were factors behind the difficult decision to euthanize Reilly.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Patrick Russell Edwards, 22, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 6:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to work. Edwards is a white male...
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dented, damaged and dirty: BBB takes action against Charlotte-based moving company
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
Man accused of double homicide at New York recording studio arrested in Charlotte, feds say
CHARLOTTE — A man wanted for a double homicide at a recording studio in New York was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On May 5, New York City police responded to a shooting at a Manhattan recording studio. At the scene, authorities determined 34-year-old Kamir King, who was known as the rapper Haarlem Star, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt were shot and killed during an attempted robbery.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Kendrick Lamar Bringing Tour to Charlotte Tonight
Kendrick Lamar will be in Charlotte tonight for his "The Big Steppers" tour.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Homicide Investigation In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, August 3rd. Police responded to a call on Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments / 0