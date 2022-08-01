ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Politicians’ relatives profiting from Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, report finds

By Danielle Battaglia
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
