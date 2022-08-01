Love & Hip Hop Returns With New Seasons in Atlanta and Miami Every Monday

Marlo Hampton has been coming for Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She’s been clashing with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. When it comes to Kandi, she didn’t anticipate having any drama with Marlo. She’s one of the people who advocated for Marlo to secure a peach. Regardless, Marlo doesn’t feel she owes Kandi any loyalty. She told Carlos King that she intended to make Kandi work for her check. In her opinion, Kandi has been “coasting.” So it was time to put the pressure on the vet. As for Kenya, Marlo’s truce with Kenya didn’t last very long. And Kenya has had enough of Marlo talking behind her and Kandi’s backs to the other women on the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO