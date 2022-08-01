Pa. Football: Sharpsville - Wilmington moved to Saturday in week one

www.wfmj.com
Valley native transferring to Auburn after record-breaking freshman season
Chante Clinkscale broke school records in the 60-, 100-, and 200-meter dash at Dayton.
Daily Advocate
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
WFMJ.com
Titans picked first in PAC preseason poll
LATROBE, Pa. - Westminster has been selected as the favorite in the President's Athletic Conference. The Titans received 366 points with Washington & Jefferson second with 346. The complete poll is below:. School (first-place votes) Points 2021 Record (PAC) 1. Westminster College 366 (19) 8-3 (8-1) 2. Washington & Jefferson...
WFMJ.com
Lack of football helmets not an issue for local varsity teams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Lack of getting new football helmets was an issue for at a handful of high school football teams in the area. But, through networking and working together all systems are go at the varsity level. Leetonia football coach John Protopapa says he was short helmets but was...
WFMJ.com
High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley
We'll soon be seeing high school football games and marching bands take the field for halftime shows. Many local high school bands host band nights to raise money and play for the community. Below is a list of events in Mahoning and Trumbull counties:. August 15 @ 7:30 pm -...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
The average price per gallon in Mercer County remained virtually unchanged from the week before at $4.49. Calcutta, Hanover firefighters returning home after Kentucky flood rescue. Crews also helped distribute water and set up decontamination areas. Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary...
Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville
A portion of Route 18 in Greenville is closed due to a malfunctioning semi-truck.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
Get to know Chaney’s DJ Waller: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Local all-state quarterback makes college choice
West Branch senior quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to play college football at Eastern Illinois University.
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
Nicholas Amabile Memorial Poker Run returning Aug. 13
ELLWOOD CITY – The annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run will be held on Aug. 13. The event pays tribute to the life of the late Nicholas “Austin” Amabile, a graduate of Shenango High School who was killed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 19, in a motorcycle accident.
WFMJ.com
Lakeview teacher named 1 of 4 finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year
Lakeview Elementary School teacher Melissa Kmetz was named one of four finalists for Ohio Teacher of Year. In June, 10 teachers were named State Board District Teachers of the Year and this week that list was narrowed to four. The three other finalists are Kathleen Pugh from Canton City Schools,...
visitmercercountypa.com
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city's oldest houses and it's now up for sale.
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones.
Newton Falls man killed in Southington Twp. crash
A man from Newton Falls was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 4th
Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
