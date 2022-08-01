ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Maury Co. District 6 commission profiles: 3 candidates share their objectives

By Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance and The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Maury Co. commission candidates for Dist. 6 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race.

Jason Blackstock

Response not received

Kathey Grodi

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

Being a retired CPA with over 30 years of experience in budgets, cost accounting, serving in political organizations, profit and non profit organizations gives me valuable insight.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

1) control spending

2) improve education and

3) prevent mandates in Maury County.

I plan to serve on the Budget committee, assist school board members and teachers any way I can and always support the prevention of mandates for Maury County by voting against them.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I plan to serve on the Budget and Administration committee to meet the needs of this growing community.

Cindy Hestla

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I have served as vice-president & secretary of Maury County Republican Women for the last year, I also attend the monthly Republican Party meetings. When the presidential election was stolen I threw myself into researching conservative news sources & podcasts, devoting myself to being a part of taking our country back. I know who is behind this coup & look forward to the day they are all publicly indicted for their treason & sentenced to the full extent of the law! Also, my father was an attorney & a federally appointed arbitrator. The way he handled conflict between my brother & myself was to hold “court” in the den. We each got to present our “case,” & Dad would hand down the verdict when we were finished. As a result of being raised in a happy household where conflict was not a negative thing but something to be handled in a calm, organized fashion, I am able to stay calm under pressure, keep my emotions under control, & come up with solutions that benefit all parties. As a musician, I have traveled the world performing in front of many, many groups of people & am comfortable speaking (and singing!) before small & large groups. My husband & I host an Airbnb in our home so I am continually meeting new people from around the world & provide a clean, positive atmosphere. 

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

a. We are one of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in Tennessee. There are people in leadership who feel they must cater to builders & allow them to pack as many places for people to live in as small a space as possible. This has the people who live in those areas upset. County Commission needs to work with the Planning Commission & come to agreements limiting high-density housing & what can be built where. b. “Infrastructure first, building second.” Right now it’s the other way around. Builders do what they want, leave town, & the county is left to “clean up the mess” so to speak. In my opinion in anticipation of growth, roads should be widened FIRST, then schools planned & budgeted for, water & environmental issues addressed, all that, BEFORE subdivisions & townhomes are built. I plan to attend City Planning meetings to stay in the loop with what’s on the table regarding land sales, annexing etc. so we’re not the last to know. c. Education. I am against “Woke” teaching in our schools such as Critical Race Theory; I will oppose textbooks (funded by Saudi Arabians) that re-write history, intentionally exalting Socialism, Marxism & Islam but denigrating Christianity, Judaism & the godly roots of our country; I am against inappropriate sex education for elementary-age children & “social/emotional” learning. Hold students accountable for what they are learning/not learning & do not simply pass them so “no child is left behind.” We need to pay teachers more so they will want to teach in our schools. They also need to be able to discipline children & not allow the students to run all over them & disrupt class.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

I answered this partially in question 2. In addition, it is obvious Maury County needs Impact Fees to be charged to builders. Williamson County was denied impact fees but then sued in order to get them & won the suit. We have been denied as well & I believe we need to follow their example. We cannot wait 6 months until January to bring this issue up again.

#County Commission#Infrastructure#Sex Education#School Board Election#Election Local#Maury Co#Dist#Republican
