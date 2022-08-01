ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, GA

Body cam video shows moments before, after Georgia woman’s fatal fall from patrol car

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released body camera video of the moments before and after a 28-year-old woman fell to her death from the back seat of a moving police car.

Brianna Grier received severe injuries during an in-custody incident involving Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, who initially said she jumped from the patrol car following her arrest at a home in Sparta on July 15.

However, GBI officials determined deputies never closed the rear passenger door where Grier was seated, leading to her deadly fall. The state agency was asked to investigate the incident and said their probe is ongoing.

Grier’s parents called 911 in the early hours of July 15 and said their daughter was “in the throes of a mental health crisis,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Family members said paramedics usually arrived in response to Grier’s episodes, but deputies showed up this time and arrested her.

The 10-minute body cam video shows Grier lying on the ground near the rear driver’s side of the patrol car before deputies place her in the back seat. At one point, Grier threatens to harm herself. (Warning: video may be disturbing to some viewers)

The video shows deputies close the rear driver-side door once she’s inside. Citing additional footage, the GBI said one of the deputies also opened the rear passenger side door during Grier’s arrest but forgot to close it before pulling off. Grier was handcuffed at the time and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

Moments later, she is seen lying face down on the side of the road unconscious, according to body camera video.

Grier’s family is now demanding answers from authorities about their daughter’s death.

”We need closure,” Grier’s father, Marvin Grier, told CBS News. “We need to know the truth.”

“GBI agents have met with the Grier family in-person on multiple occasions since July 15,” the GBI wrote in a July 29 news release. “Agents have also had several conversations with the family, providing them with investigative updates.”

Sparta is about 60 miles northeast of Macon.

Woman dies after falling from police car while in custody, Georgia officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Woman found tied and shot multiple times dies, Georgia cops say. Now, man is charged

A man accused of tying up and shooting a woman has been arrested after the victim died from her injuries, Georgia authorities said. Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, turned himself in Tuesday, July 19, hours after Clayton County police named him as a suspect in the deadly false imprisonment incident, the department confirmed on Facebook. He faces several charges including aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and theft by taking.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sparta, GA
City
Macon, GA
County
Hancock County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Body Cam#The Patrol#Violent Crime#Gbi
Lavinia Thompson

Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after

New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated

The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
ACWORTH, GA
Miami Herald

Boyfriend charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in Florida woods, cops say

A man was charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, who had been missing for nearly two months, was found in the woods, Florida cops said. The man led investigators to remains believed to be those of Tara Deaton, 37, inside Point Washington State Forest on July 14, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Point Washington State Forest is a 15,400-acre protected area, about 120 miles west of Tallahassee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car

Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
SPARTA, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
4K+
Followers
127
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy