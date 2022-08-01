Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Related
hamlethub.com
Darien Chamber celebrates Grand Opening of La Taqueria with Ribbon Cutting, tacos and tequila on August 17
La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Darien Chamber invites you to join Chef Dennis Lake and La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila for their Darien location Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 17 from 5 to 8 pm at 1077 Boston Post Road. Come enjoy Tacos...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Casting Call for New Brewster Musical
Summer of Love is a musical revue made up of 13 hits of the 1960s to have two evening performances on September 23 and September 24, 2022. The production will be performed outdoors at Wells Park in Brewster. We are casting four men and four women. Please email headshot and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. For dining outdoors (which is all we’re doing still, due to Covid), I love Sarah’s Wine Bar/Bernard’s, sitting in the garden. It’s a beautiful setting and the food is always spectacular. What community event do you look...
hamlethub.com
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda at the Palace Danbury on Aug. 26!
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda on Friday, August 26 2022 8PM. Linda Gail Lewis is bringing her high-octane, piano-pumping show to The Palace Danbury where she'll pay homage to her brother and the birth of rock n’ roll!. Like her brother...
hamlethub.com
Junior Golf Hub's Northern Junior Championship Continues Today at Great River Golf Club
Day one of the 20th Northern Junior Championship presented by Junior Golf Hub concluded on Tuesday afternoon at Great River Golf Club, with firm conditions and a warm summer breeze providing an extra challenge for this elite field of competitors. The 36-hole stroke play championship is being contested August 2-3 and features players from a record 30 different states, provinces and countries.
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
hamlethub.com
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
hamlethub.com
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
hamlethub.com
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
hamlethub.com
Cooling Centers OPEN in Danbury
Please be advised that due to the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday, August 5th) the locations listed below will be available as cooling centers across the City of Danbury. The weather will be closely monitored as the week progresses and adjustments to the city’s cooling strategy will be made as necessary.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Las Americas Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Las Americas...
hamlethub.com
The Garden at Tilly Foster Farm: Come for the Fresh Vegetables, Stay for the Experience
The garden at Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Institute is producing such bounty that its farm stand will now be open six days a week, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced. “Come for the fresh vegetables, stay for the experience,” County Executive Odell said. “This farm is a showcase of...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School students travel to Kenya, offer their hearts and talents to children in largest urban slum
Several Ridgefield High School students recently traveled to Kenya to offer their hearts and talents while working in schools within Kibera, the largest urban slum in Africa. While in Kibera, the group supported efforts at the schools such as working construction, painting a new library, reading books, orchestrating crafts, and playing games with all the children. They even teamed up with their new friends to play in two soccer games against other local schools!
hamlethub.com
Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history
Scarsdale’s Troop 4 is pleased to announce that this fall, it will have a girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history. Nationwide, in 2019, Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, opened membership to girls ages 11 - 17. Scouting develops character, civic mindedness, leadership and physical fitness. Middle and high school-aged Scouts, with guidance from adult leaders, create and lead activities such as hikes, outdoor games, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.
Comments / 0