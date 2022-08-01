Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident

www.journal-advocate.com
Related
Mom allegedly kidnaps kids, crashes truck with them inside
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a biological mother allegedly kidnapped her children from their grandparent, stole a truck, and later crashed it.
southplattesentinel.com
Sterling Police make arrests for trespassing, drug possession
At 10 a.m. Whitney Roth, 27, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd. for trespassing. At 12:24 a.m. police were dispatched to Marigold Dr. and U.S. Highway 6 for suspicious activity. At 4:12 a.m. police were dispatched to the 300 block of State St. for...
southplattesentinel.com
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for failure to comply, vehicular eluding
At 9:55 a.m. Dakota Schrecengost, 20, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, for contempt of court. At 8:05 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 399 on W. Hwy. 6 for an abandoned vehicle. At 11:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the...
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Long-time Leyton School teacher dies
DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Little Misses return to Logan County Fair royalty program
The Little Miss program is back for the 2022 Logan County Fair. The fair royalty coordinators decided last year to put the Little Miss part of the program on hold for a year while they recalibrated the program. This year they restarted the entry-level activity with four girls and hope to build on that.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Celebration, ribbon cutting mark official opening of downtown Sterling’s Heritage Park
The city of Sterling opened what City Manager Kevin Blankenship termed “another beautiful city park” Friday as it held a ribbon cutting at Heritage Park. After the celebration opened with entertainment provided by Dennis Fuller and refreshments from the city as well as the Hot Spot Smokehouse and Sam and Louie’s Italian Restaurant, Blankenship welcomed the crowd by explaining the history behind the park.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Aug. 1 – Aug. 7
Logan County Fair Junior Ranch Horse Show — 9 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Center. SilverSneakers Yoga — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. CSU Extension Coffee, Tea and We — 1 p.m., in person at 302 Main Street or online at https://zoom.us/j/91419676234. Pinochle — 1 p.m., Heritage Center....
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Sky Ranch Golf and Grill
Founded in 1916 as Sterling Country Club, the course has a rich history within Colorado golf lore. This golf course is the premier golf course in the northeast region of Colorado. Sterling Country Club is the oldest in northeastern Colorado and one of the first five courses in Colorado. The...
Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover
There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation. According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.
Comments / 0