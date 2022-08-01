ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoille County, VT

Community invited to collaborate, plan, solve Lamoille housing challenges

 2 days ago
United Way sub-awards $180,000 in grants for substance misuse prevention

Vermont Business Magazine United Way of Northwest Vermont (UWNWVT), an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, has awarded $180,000 in subgrants to local organizations and programs in support of their efforts to reduce substance misuse among youth and young adults in Vermont. The funding...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont Leadership Institute welcomes newest alumni to its professional network

The Snelling Center for Government(link is external) celebrated the graduation of the following students of the Vermont Leadership Institute(link is external) at ceremonies at Basin Harbor in Vergennes in early June:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; Nicolas Anzalone, St Johnsbury, The Achievement Network; Gaston Bathalon,...
Hard to buy or rent in Orleans County

NORTH TROY — Megan Gaylor thought when she and her husband, Kevin, closed on their home in North Troy last fall, the hardest part of their home search was over. However, life changes and a hot real estate market have thrown them into a tough housing search once again.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
Governor Scott picks up new EV in St. Johnsbury

St. Johnsbury, VT — Not only has Governor Phil Scott announced funding to electric vehicle charging stations at multi-unit properties, but he is the first governor to travel by a fully electric vehicle. In St. Johnsbury, Governor Scott picked up his brand new security vehicle, a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning at Twin State Ford.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Bank of Burlington launches today

Vermont Business Magazine Bank of Burlington has received a certificate of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC) and a Certificate of Authority from the State of Vermont Department of Financial Regulation effective August 2, 2022. Bank of Burlington is the newest Vermont Charted Bank since 1989. “We are...
BURLINGTON, VT
United Way welcomes Raftery, Dayton to donor relations team

Ayeshah Raftery of Colchester and Charlie Dayton of Burlington have joined the donor relations team at United Way of Northwest Vermont(link is external). As major gifts and planned giving manager, Raftery is responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with community members who are essential to United Way’s mission. She brings over two decades of development leadership experience in Vermont and has worked for several mission-driven organizations including UVM Home Health and Hospice, the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont and Pine Ridge School.
BURLINGTON, VT
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont

PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
PLAINFIELD, VT
Burlington Electric Department issues Defeat the Peak alert for Thursday

Encourages Community to Reduce Energy Usage from 5:00-7:00pm. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington Electric Department (BED) issued a peak alert for Thursday, August 4 as part of its Defeat the Peak program launched during summer 2017 (view news release(link is external)), encouraging members of the Burlington community to reduce their energy usage from 5:00-7:00pm.
BURLINGTON, VT
Kearns named State Star of Vermont Small Business Development Center

Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Why happiness blooms at Vermont pick-your-own flower farm

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists

Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
VERMONT STATE
A Close-Knit Village Works to Save Its Beloved Curtis Pond

Curtis Pond was teeming with swimmers on an unusually hot day last week. Teenagers sunbathed on a public dock off a sandy beach, and children splashed around. A band of kayakers circumnavigated the pond's perimeter, pausing to admire the resident loon and her chick near a forested area of the beach. Aboard his pontoon boat, the Whammy Barge, Don Heise waved hello to a neighbor lazing on an inner tube. Residents relaxed in front of houses and summer camps dotting the shoreline.
CALAIS, VT
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bomb threats have been targeting higher education institutions across the United States, including some in our region. Wednesday, CCV in Newport, Southern Vermont College in Bennington and the University of Vermont in Burlington all got calls. UVM tells us they received a call consistent with false...
BURLINGTON, VT
Meehan-Brese joins Gifford’s Rochester Clinic

Gifford Health Car(link is external)e recently welcomed Brigid Meehan-Brese to its team of primary-care providers. Meehan-Brese, who comes to Gifford after spending nearly four years at Springfield Hospital in Vermont, will be seeing patients at Gifford’s Rochester Health Center. Meehan-Brese holds an associate degree in nursing from Vermont Technical...
ROCHESTER, VT
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - A new chapter in the Kingdom Con saga: Six years after the huge development scheme collapsed in scandal, the Jay Peak resort has a possible buyer. Jay Peak has been under the leadership of a court-appointed receiver since 2016. The court filing says the receiver seeks...
JAY, VT

