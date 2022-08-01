Community invited to collaborate, plan, solve Lamoille housing challenges

Ayeshah Raftery of Colchester and Charlie Dayton of Burlington have joined the donor relations team at United Way of Northwest Vermont(link is external). As major gifts and planned giving manager, Raftery is responsible for creating and maintaining strong relationships with community members who are essential to United Way’s mission. She brings over two decades of development leadership experience in Vermont and has worked for several mission-driven organizations including UVM Home Health and Hospice, the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont and Pine Ridge School.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO