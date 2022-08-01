15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations

www.al.com
theredstonerocket.com
Restaurant Week menu has smorgasbord of events
Pull up a chair to the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s table and dig in. The bureau is topping off its annual Huntsville Restaurant Week (Aug. 12-21) main course with a surprise treat. Marking the 10th anniversary of Restaurant Week, the bureau is serving “more than a meal, more than a Restaurant Week” by celebrating Culinary Month.
Huntsville area Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville resort: Wasting away or just waiting?
Four years after the word it was coming, Madison County is no closer to its own Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville hotel and resort. But don’t give up, because developers say conversations continue. And don’t forget there’s been a pandemic in the meantime. The hotel was (is?) destined for...
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
Athens-Limestone Chamber announces Christmas theme winner
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program has announced the winning Christmas theme for this year's holiday event: A Christmas in Candyland.
tvliving.com
Drive-thru Taste Test: Scooter’s Coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows Payton and I love our coffee. So, when the new Scooter’s Coffee opened around downtown Huntsville, we naturally had to check it out for ourselves!
Need groceries? Here’s how you can get some for free in August in Hazel Green
No paperwork or registration is required to receive food or volunteer.
tvliving.com
Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
WAFF
Greenbrier Parkway land purchased to develop industrial park in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Through a partnership between Fairway Investments and Triad Properties, land has been purchased near Greenbrier Parkway to develop the Huntsville West Industrial Park. The joint venture plans to develop distribution, warehouse and logistics space. Building sizes will range from 250,000 to 400,000 square feet and there...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
WAFF
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
WAFF
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
WAFF
Big Bob Gibson’s Pit Master Chris Lilly shows TVL one of his favorite grilling recipes
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking for some much-needed barbeque tips, pit master Chris Lilly at Big Bob Gibson BBQ has you covered!. Lilly joined TVL to provide some of his best tips when it comes to grilling. He also had some ideas some ideas on how to save a buck or two when whipping up those meals.
Huntsville diversity leaders create inclusion program
Kenny Anderson, the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, introduced new initiatives and programs the city is now offering for everyone to get involved in.
Hartselle Enquirer
Davidson Homes holds ribbon cutting for 500-rooftop community in Hartselle
Representatives from Davidson Homes, the City of Hartselle and its stakeholders, along with the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting this past week of Cain Park – a new community that will see 500 rooftops added to Hartselle. “This has been a project that we have...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
gcanews.com
Freeman Webb Company takes over 334 unit Huntsville Apartment Complex making them the second largest owner in Huntsville market – Major Improvements Planned
Freeman Webb Company of Nashville, Tennessee, a full-service real estate investment and management firm, recently took over Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in the Huntsville area. The 334-unit apartment complex is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Huntsville area, making the company the second largest operator in the Huntsville-Madison market.
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
3M proposes park at former Brookhaven Middle
The former Brookhaven Middle School, now sporting no trespassing signs, broken and boarded-up windows and chemical monitoring equipment, will be demolished and replaced with green space, walking trails and sports fields if a state environmental agency authorizes a proposal by owner 3M Co.
WAFF
Concerts on the Green canceled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
