How Ohio’s November election will shape up after August primary
Ohio’s primary elections have finally entered the rearview mirror, gearing candidates and voters up for the finish line: November’s general election.
Union County Airport Feeling Boxed In
The Union County Airport is in a box and members of the Airport Authority told the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning that it might try to dig its way out. Representatives of the Airport Authority were on hand at today’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners and reported that they will soon submit an Airport Master Plan to the Federal Aviation Administration, as required by statute. In the report, the Airport Authority will be asking permission to extend the current paved runway 800 feet to the west. The Board was told that this will allow larger jets which are used by the multinational companies that frequent the Marysville/Union County area to use the airport, as the extra 800 odd-feet will then meet the minimum takeoff and landing requirements for some of the higher-end aircraft. The main runway at the Union County Airport at present is just over 4200 feet long.
NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday
MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
Intel in Ohio: How schools are preparing for changes
When Intel announced the project in January, company executives said Intel will play a role in educating its future workforce in its own backyard.
Local highway construction for the week of August 1
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum reports profits soar amid high fuel prices during second quarter
FINDLAY, Ohio - Marathon Petroleum said Tuesday its per barrel profit margin for oil tripled during the second quarter of the year when average gas prices reached nearly $5 a gallon. Marathon Petroleum, headquartered in Findlay, said its margin was $37.54 a barrel on oil during the quarter, up from...
Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
Marysville City Council Continues To Tackle Housing Issues
“Is this a governmental function? That is the only question.”. So said Council Member Deborah Groat at Monday’s work session of the Marysville City Council following a presentation from Council Member Henk Berbee who addressed the affordable housing crisis that is currently faced by those living in the city.
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
2 local school districts seek additional funding; 1 passes, 1 fails
SPRINGFIELD — School districts sometimes use the August special election date as a way to get levies in front of voters in their communities. This year is no different, but only two local schools decided to take a levy to the voters. Clark-Shawnee Local School District in Clark County...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects
The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
