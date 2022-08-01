15-year-old driver arrested after police pursuit

www.mynbc5.com
WCAX
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation. Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.
mynbc5.com
WCAX
Jurors see police interview with man charged with deaths of 7 motorcyclists
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 4 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
WCAX
Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say three puppies were stolen from a litter in Coventry and one is still missing. A Newport Center woman is accused of taking them. Vermont State Police say a couple reported three of their 6-week-old German shepherd/black and tan coonhound mix puppies were stolen July 25 from their outdoor enclosure in Coventry.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for ramming several vehicles in Bethel
BETHEL — A 36-year-old man was arrested in Bethel yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane at around 8:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police say no actual shooting occurred but several vehicles were rammed. Police identified the suspect...
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after rollover crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 22-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road at around 5:05 p.m. The driver was identified as Pedro Salvador, of Carthage, MS. According to...
WCAX
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. Police say Brian Mercer, 43, of Newport, crashed his bike on Beebe Road in Derby on July 3. Investigators say he drove off the roadway, was thrown...
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
Barton Chronicle
Pair deny Jimmy Kwik robbery
NEWPORT — A Newport woman and a North Troy man pled innocent to charges related to the robbery of the Jimmy Kwik store here. Eric Lee Shatrau, 48, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Thursday and entered innocent pleas to felony charges of aiding in the commission of a felony, in his case embezzlement of more than $100 and grand larceny. He also denied a charge of giving false information to implicate another, a misdemeanor.
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin...
newportdispatch.com
WMUR.com
Bear cubs rescued after mother killed in Littleton motorcycle crash
LITTLETON, N.H. — Three bear cubs are settling into their new home after losing their mom in a motorcycle crash. Littleton police said a motorcyclist was traveling in the area of orchard hill road on Saturday when it struck a bear that ran onto the road. The rider had...
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing slew of charges after arrest in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 24-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle in the median of exit 11 on I-89 at around 6:15 p.m. Police located the vehicle and sole occupant who initially refused...
Man arrested after driving 161 MPH on I-93 in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, New Hampshire -- A man was arrested for reckless driving in New Hampshire after State Police said he was clocked going 161 mph. It happened on I-93 in Ashland where the speed limit is 70 mph. According to State Police, due to the speed of the "orange sports car," a trooper was unable to pursue the car and instead issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to nearby law enforcement. A few minutes later, the State Police dispatcher began getting 911 calls about multiple sports cars, including the suspect's, driving erratically, speeding, and nearly causing crashes. A Woodstock police officer then saw the orange sports car and clocked it going 130 mph, State Police said. That officer was able to pull the car over when it got stuck in traffic at Exit 32. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn. was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock Police also charged him with one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Court on September 22.
newportdispatch.com
Newport man arrested on DUI #4, Lyndon
LYNDON — A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested for his fourth DUI following an incident in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 122 after observing several motor vehicle violations at around 11:25 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as James A. Cunningham,...
22-year-old Orange County man found dead in Vermont state park
A 22-year-old Orange County man was found dead in a Vermont state park.
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: July 22-28
Officer Bosworth responded to a business on US RT 7 to answer questions in regards to a payment dispute and a potential breach of contract. The officer spoke with the subject and advised the issue was likely a civil matter. Kingsbury Crossing-7:08 p.m. Officer Schiavo and Sgt. LaFountain responded to...
Turnto10.com
Prosecution rests in trial of truck driver in New Hampshire motorcycle crash
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club, including three from Southern New England, acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck.
