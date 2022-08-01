Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin

www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement investigating possible kidnapping
Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 in Tallapoosa County investigating a possible kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who is receiving medical attention.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Today in Alexander City history: August 1
Here are a list of historical events that have defined Alexander City's history throughout the decades. Coosa County Jail was nominated to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington D.C. At the time, the three-story native rock landmark was Alabama’s oldest jail. 1974: Watergate. Congressman Bill Nichols published...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New principal named at Stephens Elementary
Lekishia Richardson has been selected as the next principal of Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School. Alexander City Schools announced on Monday, August 1, that Richardson would be filling the position vacated by Clifton Pace, who resigned in July. Richardson had most recently served as the school’s assistant principal before her...
Comments / 0