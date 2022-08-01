ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Three members from white nationalist group scheduled to appear in court

KREM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krem.com

Comments / 2

Related
Post Register

Five from Idaho convicted in international counterfeit cellphone scheme

BOISE — Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cellphone counterfeiting scheme. The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
State
Illinois State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Colorado Government
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
State
Utah State
Idaho Capital Sun

Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#White Nationalist Group#Coeur D Alene Pride
107.9 LITE FM

The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho

The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich

Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
107.9 LITE FM

What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies

This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, counter to Idaho GOP platform

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

(The Center Square) – Spokane County voters made history in Tuesday’s primary by marking ballots for five commissioner candidates instead of three. Although the commission has leaned Republican for over a decade, preliminary results of the Aug. 2 primary show the addition of districts might have given Democrats the opportunity to change that dynamic.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
cutoday.info

Merger That Crossed State Lines is Now Complete

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–A credit union merger that crossed state lines has been completed. Horizon Credit Union in Washington said its merger with Great Falls, Mont.-based Embark CU is now finished. Embark CU’s members gave the combination their OK in May. For Horizon CU, its FOM now expands into...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy