Pantoja Roasts ‘Fake, Fat Clown’ Figueiredo, Questions Motivation

www.mmanews.com
Related
mmanews.com
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor exposed: Bombshell, tell-all book reveals true creator of Proper 12 whiskey
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was contemplating a jump into the vodka business in Iceland, based on the advice (and existing success) of European strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. But that didn’t make much sense to “Notorious” teammate Artem Lobov, who suggested McGregor stick to his roots and pursue Irish whiskey, a topic he was all-too familiar with after his graduate studies.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez set for Dec. 3 UFC card
Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez are set to face off in a flyweight matchup this winter at a UFC card on Dec. 3. Multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting the matchup is being finalized after an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The Dec. 3 card’s venue and location have not been finalized.
Jake Paul Could Fight Tommy Fury After All, One Final Offer Has Been Made For August 27
KSI has offered Jake Paul the chance to face Tommy Fury on the undercard of his upcoming fight with Alex Wassabi on August 27. Paul and Fury were set to settle their differences at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the bout was called off after Fury was denied entry to the US for a pre-fight press conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ariane Lipski predicts exciting showdown with Priscila Cachoeira at UFC on ESPN 40
LAS VEGAS – After a delay in her quest to put together a winning streak, Ariane Lipski returns Saturday. Lipski (14-7 MMA, 3-4 UFC) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout to open the main card at UFC on ESPN 40 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
mmanews.com
Dana White Explains Exactly Why O’Malley Is Ready For Yan Fight
Dana White shares why he feels Sean O’Malley is ready for his fight with Petr Yan. For the bulk of Sean O’Malley’s UFC career, his climb up the bantamweight division has been slow and methodical. At times, he was criticized for not facing tougher competition. Now, he is set to take on the number one ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster, and people are beginning to doubt his chances.
MMA Fighting
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Did Conor McGregor Just Retire After Landing Hollywood Role?
Conor McGregor has left everyone guessing whether he’s just announced his MMA retirement following a series of cryptic tweets. This week, it was announced that the Irish superstar will soon make his Hollywood debut after being cast in a leading role alongside renowned actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Filming for the movie, a remake of the 1980’s classic Road House, is set to get underway later this month.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 89 with Vicente Luque, Anthony Pettis, Geoff Neal, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, Terrance McKinney, and Jason Witt
The 89th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 59 and PFL 7. We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque (2:18). Next, PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis (18:25) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (30:56) then stops by. UFC middleweight Sam Alvey (43:50) joins the show. UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (58:20) comes on. We are then joined by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (1:14:29). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jason Witt (1:24:21).
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week. The year has already seen major moments like...
mmanews.com
PFL CEO Pursuing Free Agent Cyborg For Harrison Superfight
PFL CEO Peter Murray has revealed that attempts are being made to secure a superfight between two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg. Towards the start of this year, it appeared as if the blossoming social media feud between Harrison and Cyborg was on...
mmanews.com
Sterling Sends Advice To O’Malley Ahead Of Yan Fight
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has sent some advice to Sean O’Malley as the rising star gears up to challenge former titleholder Petr Yan. While Sterling’s second title defense was shifted from UFC 279 to the Abu Dhabi-held UFC 280 card, another pairing in his division has taken much of the limelight. in a surprising announcement last month, the promotion confirmed a matchup between Yan and O’Malley for October 22.
mmanews.com
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith
Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
Comments / 0