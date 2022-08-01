Friends of the Library book sale starts Aug. 4

www.plumasnews.com
Related
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising: Year One Done; events planned
And so it’s been a year. One. Whole. Year. There has been so much good—if ever neighbors leaned on each other, it was this year. There are so many sweet, quiet examples in Indian Valley of people helping each other, without fanfare or publicity, just doing good things for each other.
Plumas County News
Quincy events Aug. 5-6 to commemorate Dixie Fire loss
As the Emotional and Spiritual Wellness Committee of the Dixie Fire Collaborative began organizing commemorative events for the Dixie Fire, they recognized how widespread the impacts of the Dixie Fire were across all of Plumas County. This view was further expanded when they recognized the impacts of the Bear and Minerva fire. Therefore the decision was made to organize a series of events which would, as much as possible, encompass all of the emotions and impacts of these terrible fire seasons, bring solace and completion to those who suffered most, and serve as a marker for all to move forward toward a better future.
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit schedule for special events in Greenville Aug. 4 to 6
The following is the special event transit schedule for those needing a ride to memorial festivities, including Paint the Town Greenville. Plumas Transit Bus Schedule this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, (August 4 through 6) are as follows:. Pick-up times:. 11 a.m. Lawrence St and Railway, Quincy. 11:30 a.m. Arlington Heights...
Plumas County News
Fair parade winners announced
Although Saturday, July 30th, was brutally hot, that didn’t stop hundreds of folks from coming on down to enjoy the long-anticipated 75th annual Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade in downtown Quincy!. The event went very smoothly, with a huge shout-out to Quincy Tow for coming to the rescue of one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Generous buyers reward youth at Plumas-Sierra Junior Livestock Auction – spend over $350,000
There should be little doubt that for some of the hardworking youth — representing the Plumas and Sierra county 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs — that the annual livestock auction can be bittersweet. That is especially true as their summer-long efforts and subsequent attachments to their animals comes to an end at the Junior Livestock Auction held last Sunday, July 31 at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy.
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
Plumas County News
Tai chi for all Portola residents? Board says no
“Tai chi is often described as ‘meditation in motion,’ but it might well be called ‘medication in motion.'” That’s according to a May 2022 article released by Harvard Medical School. “There is growing evidence that this mind-body practice, which originated in China as a martial art, has value in treating or preventing many health problems.”
Plumas County News
Reta Spencer Celebration of Life
A celebration of life for Reta Spencer (August 6th, 1935-October 19th, 2021) will be held at Greenville Cemetery on August 6th, at 10 am. Reta went to be with Jesus on October 19th, 2021. Reta moved with her husband Boyd Spencer (August 24th, 1930-August 15th, 2008) to the Indian Valley in 1983, where they became active members of the Greenville Methodist Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
HipShakers to release new CD, perform at the Drunk Brush on Friday
Popular local band “HipShakers” will perform at The Drunk Brush (in Grover Alley) in Quincy on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. but come early and enjoy a beverage before the band plays. Along with much of their familiar material, the band will play songs from their soon-to-be-released album. Unforeseen production delays have pushed the release date back to late August, but that won’t be a deterrent to a night of dancing and hip shaking.
Plumas County News
Local writer wins journalism award for her reporting on fire
Writing and reporting on fire has earned Plumas County writer Jane Braxton Little recognition from the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ). The international journalists’ organization awarded Little second place in beat reporting for her entry “FIRE: A Traditional Beat Becomes Painfully Personal.” Two stories were published in Scientific American, one in CalMatters, and two in TomDispatch.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
Plumas County News
Stage II Fire Restrictions on the Plumas – effective Aug. 4
The Plumas National Forest is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions effective Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Plumas County News
Forest Service reopens six roads affected by the North Complex fires
The Plumas National Forest has modified and updated Forest Closure Order 05-11-03-21-04 to reopen six roads affected by the 2020 North Complex wildfires on the Feather River Ranger District. District employees are continuing to work on multiple Forest Service Roads (FSR) and trails to restore access to the public. The...
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Plumas County News
Notice of Public Hearing, Special Use Permit
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Special use permit to re-establish the residential use of a dwelling in C-1 (Core Commercial) zoning at 56 Harbison Avenue, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 115-063-012-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM. Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.502(d)(3), a special use permit is required to resume lawful nonconforming uses of land or structures that have been discontinued for a period of one year.
Police are looking for owner of engagement ring found in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied. The Facebook post features two […]
Plumas County News
Notice of Public Hearing, Variance on Setbacks
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front and side yard (northern) setbacks in order to construct a carport at 6655 Dyer Drive, Lake Almanor, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 106-283-011-000; T28N/R8E/Section 27 & 28, MDM. Kenneth Noall, Property Owner.
Comments / 0