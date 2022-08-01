ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

‘A tasteful twist’: A new hibachi restaurant is coming to downtown Columbia

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 2 days ago

The grills will soon be sizzling in the heart of downtown Columbia.

A new hibachi restaurant is being planned at 1624 Main St., a spokeswoman from LTC Hospitality Services, the company owned by the Middleton family that has opened a host of businesses downtown and elsewhere in the Columbia area, confirmed Monday.

The coming hibachi spot will be located in the space currently occupied by the Main Course restaurant and live music venue. The Main Course will close Aug. 29, according to a news release. Many regularly scheduled music performances for that space will move next door to 1626 Main St., which is The Venue dueling piano bar, another business owned by the Middletons.

The Soda City Beer Garden, also located at 1624 Main, will remain open.

A Monday release teased the coming hibachi restaurant as a “contemporary casual culinary experience with an exciting and tasteful twist.” A spokeswoman said more details about the coming restaurant likely will be released in mid-August. The Main Course website Monday morning featured an “under construction” graphic and a “Hibachi Concept Coming Soon” message.

The hibachi restaurant will be yet another move from the Middleton family, which has kept business announcements and openings in steady rotation in the last several years. The Grand on Main restaurant and bowling alley is in their portfolio, as is the Smoked fine dining restaurant on Main Street. They also are in the midst of an aggressive project that will see the Peak Drift Brewing Company open at 3452 North Main Street.

And just last week, the family announced the Aug. 4 grand opening of Player’s Club Academy , an expansion of the indoor country club that is upstairs at 1624 Main St. The new addition, which will be open to the public, will have Full Swing golf simulators, arcade games, golf lessons from a PGA Class A member and more.

News of the coming hibachi restaurant was first reported by WLTX .

The downtown Main Street District continues to be a hot spot for new restaurant and retail activity.

The Strudel Shop opened on Washington Street in January, the Ambrosia Taverna restaurant is under construction in the 1700 block of Main, and the Perfect Storm Bear Factory toy store recently opened in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Meanwhile, Hotel Trundle recently announced it would develop a new block of rooms called the Flutter Wing on Main Street, above Drake’s Duck-in restaurant, and MOA Korean BBQ and Bar announced it would develop a 6,000-square-foot restaurant at 1333 Main St.

Also, TakoSushi opened a new location in the Arcade Mall along Main Street, and Family Fresh Mex is planning to move from its spot in Gervais Street to the former Persona Pizza space on Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibjzg_0h0WCbwC00
The Middleton family is planning a new hibachi restaurant in downtown Columbia at 1624 Main St., in the spot where the Main Course is currently located. The coming hibachi restaurant is teased on the Main Course’s web page.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hibachi#Fine Dining Restaurant#S Club#Pga#Food Drink#Ltc Hospitality Services#Main
Kennardo G. James

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I

We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
Aiken Standard

Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot

A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
AIKEN, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Lexington Medical Center Named One of the Best Places to Work in SC

Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year. This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: man barricaded in apartment surrenders

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment has surrendered. Investigators say a man told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him at the Ft. Jackson Village Apartments and then ran into one of the units. Police say there was never...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

The Black Bass World Championship is coming to Lake Murray

The United States Angling Confederation and Capital City Lake Murray Country will host the 16th annual 2022 Black Bass World Fishing Championship in Columbia, South Carolina on Lake Murray. The event will take place October 16th-22nd 2022. The venue of Lake Murray is a world-class bass fishery proven many times by the number of top-level professional bass tournaments hosted there.
COLUMBIA, SC
