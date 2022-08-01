‘A tasteful twist’: A new hibachi restaurant is coming to downtown Columbia

The grills will soon be sizzling in the heart of downtown Columbia.

A new hibachi restaurant is being planned at 1624 Main St., a spokeswoman from LTC Hospitality Services, the company owned by the Middleton family that has opened a host of businesses downtown and elsewhere in the Columbia area, confirmed Monday.

The coming hibachi spot will be located in the space currently occupied by the Main Course restaurant and live music venue. The Main Course will close Aug. 29, according to a news release. Many regularly scheduled music performances for that space will move next door to 1626 Main St., which is The Venue dueling piano bar, another business owned by the Middletons.

The Soda City Beer Garden, also located at 1624 Main, will remain open.

A Monday release teased the coming hibachi restaurant as a “contemporary casual culinary experience with an exciting and tasteful twist.” A spokeswoman said more details about the coming restaurant likely will be released in mid-August. The Main Course website Monday morning featured an “under construction” graphic and a “Hibachi Concept Coming Soon” message.

The hibachi restaurant will be yet another move from the Middleton family, which has kept business announcements and openings in steady rotation in the last several years. The Grand on Main restaurant and bowling alley is in their portfolio, as is the Smoked fine dining restaurant on Main Street. They also are in the midst of an aggressive project that will see the Peak Drift Brewing Company open at 3452 North Main Street.

And just last week, the family announced the Aug. 4 grand opening of Player’s Club Academy , an expansion of the indoor country club that is upstairs at 1624 Main St. The new addition, which will be open to the public, will have Full Swing golf simulators, arcade games, golf lessons from a PGA Class A member and more.

News of the coming hibachi restaurant was first reported by WLTX .

The downtown Main Street District continues to be a hot spot for new restaurant and retail activity.

The Strudel Shop opened on Washington Street in January, the Ambrosia Taverna restaurant is under construction in the 1700 block of Main, and the Perfect Storm Bear Factory toy store recently opened in the 1400 block of Main Street.

Meanwhile, Hotel Trundle recently announced it would develop a new block of rooms called the Flutter Wing on Main Street, above Drake’s Duck-in restaurant, and MOA Korean BBQ and Bar announced it would develop a 6,000-square-foot restaurant at 1333 Main St.

Also, TakoSushi opened a new location in the Arcade Mall along Main Street, and Family Fresh Mex is planning to move from its spot in Gervais Street to the former Persona Pizza space on Main Street.