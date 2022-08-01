www.everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
Covenant Medical Group is hosting their Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s the first ever Back-To-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will offer vaccinations, sports physicals, food trucks, fun activities and more. This will be at the Covenant Northwest Clinic located at 611 North Frankford Avenue.
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
Lubbock County one of few not under burn ban in Lone Star State
LUBBOCK, Texas – With many surrounding counties under a burn ban, Lubbock County officials said they expect one to take effect sooner than later. Based on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, Lubbock County sits just below the severe drought category at 668. However, once that number goes above 700, discussions for a burn ban will take […]
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Healthgrades recognizes Covenant Health Levelland for care excellence
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health Levelland has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Vaginal Delivery. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This 5-star rating indicates that Covenant Health Levelland’s clinical outcomes for Vaginal Delivery are significantly better than expected.
CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
School lunches now to be bought after federal funding from pandemic expires
LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past two years during COVID, families have not had to worry about paying for their child’s meals at school thanks to pandemic funding from the federal government. However, as of June 30th, those dollars have expired. This applies for all schools in the National School Lunch Program. For Lubbock-Cooper and […]
McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Countdown to Classroom sponsored by Casey Carpet One offers back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Countdown to Classroom talks how important routines are for getting ready for back to school. The older students can even learn to be in charge of getting up and ready for the school day. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our weekly Countdown to Classroom segment.
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas
A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH. A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM...
