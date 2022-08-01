ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Hottest day of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Healthgrades recognizes Covenant Health Levelland for care excellence

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health Levelland has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 5-Star recipient for Vaginal Delivery. Healthgrades is the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This 5-star rating indicates that Covenant Health Levelland’s clinical outcomes for Vaginal Delivery are significantly better than expected.
CHCL hosting Back to School Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, August 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In honor of National Health Center Week, August 7th through August 13th, 2022, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest at our Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 6th. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
McAlister Dog Park grand opening on Friday, August 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s newest dog park will open on the southwest side of the city later this month. According to a social media post by the Friends of McAlister Park, the grand opening will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19. McAlister Dog Park will...
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night

Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas

A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH. A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM...
