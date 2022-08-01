Putin says 'there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed'

he also said Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine. As if I believe that Putin wouldn't fire the first nuke- if for no other reason than his pride
This dictator has some mental health issues...He's the one threatening other nations with nuclear weapons, then you, Putin will never win
there will probably never be a better time in American history or future for China and Russia to team up and attempt to take this country off the map, there will never be a more incompetent commander in chief than we have in joe Biden. So dont think for a second its not being thought about RIGHT NOW !!!
Related
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russia Has 'Secret Development' to Take Down U.S. HIMARS: Military Expert
Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
RELATED PEOPLE
Nancy Pelosi's reckless trip to Taiwan: A decision that could get us all killed
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zelenskiy says he would like to see China join countries opposed to Russia
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
Teenagers Say They Were Kidnapped and Raped by Putin’s Private Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows
Could Vladimir Putin And Russia Reclaim Alaska From The US?
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A retired US general says Russia's 'weakness' prevents it from advancing to make 'meaningful progress' in Ukraine
'He was not intelligent enough': Vladimir Putin failed to be KGB spy for this reason, claims ex-agent
Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 261