Putin says 'there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed'

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Comments / 261

Stacie Gray
2d ago

he also said Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine. As if I believe that Putin wouldn't fire the first nuke- if for no other reason than his pride

browneet caramell
2d ago

This dictator has some mental health issues...He's the one threatening other nations with nuclear weapons, then you, Putin will never win

Harry Morgan
2d ago

there will probably never be a better time in American history or future for China and Russia to team up and attempt to take this country off the map, there will never be a more incompetent commander in chief than we have in joe Biden. So dont think for a second its not being thought about RIGHT NOW !!!

