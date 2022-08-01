Phoenix smoking cessation study looking for participants

www.abc15.com
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Man biking across the country for cancer research makes stop in Arizona
PHOENIX - A man cycling his way across the country for cancer research has made a stop in Arizona. Shem Flitton is biking 1,753 miles from the Canadian border all the way to Nogales, Mexico. He's raising money for cancer research at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This past week, he...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
Arizonans feeling the pain of inflation
Many Arizona residents are feeling the pain of inflation. The latest numbers show Americans are paying about 9% more than this time last year.
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
AZFamily
Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars
The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
ABC 15 News
Educators hope to bridge education gap from C-19 pandemic period
PHOENIX — Valley school leaders hope this year educators will be able to bridge the learning gap brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arizona State Board of Education, Helios Education Foundation, and the Arizona Department of Education met Monday to discuss the impact that COVID-19 had in the classroom.
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
actionnews5.com
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared
We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
kjzz.org
BLM extends comment period for popular recreation site north of Phoenix
The Bureau of Land Management has extended the comment period for a popular recreation site north of Phoenix. Public input on the Black Canyon Corridor Travel Management Plan will be accepted until Aug. 15. The corridor is anchored by the Black Canyon Area National Trail, which is popular with hikers...
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
AZFamily
Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage. The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom...
ABC 15 News
Road Safety Action Plan looking for second phase of feedback from Phoenix commuters
PHOENIX — In the city of Phoenix, unofficial data from the police department shows we are on track to lose more lives this year in preventable traffic crashes compared to last year. The data from May 31, 2022, shows more than 110 fatalities so far this year. While in...
ABC 15 News
New Tempe streetcar service prepares for the return of ASU students while eyeing Mesa expansion
TEMPE, AZ — The new Tempe streetcar service is preparing for the return of Arizona State University students this month while continuing to eye an expansion to Mesa. "I feel it's really convenient," said ASU graduate student Hui Hanj. "The frequency is high and it can almost get me directly from my apartment to ASU."
santansun.com
Chandler church extends helping hand to refugees
For some refugees coming to the United States for a better life, a Chandler church is one of the first steps on that journey. The Grove, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is one of five East Valley churches that host a welcome center for refugees seeking asylum. It is their first stop after turning themselves in at the Southern border and spending time in detention centers.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society rescues 31 chihuahuas from Tempe hoarder
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society aided Tempe police in rescuing 31 chihuahuas from a house in dire condition on Thursday, officials said. Animal cruelty investigators and behavior specialists removed the dogs, which ranged in age from one week old to eight years old, AHS said in a press release.
