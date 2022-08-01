ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London County's COVID cases up 7.2%; Connecticut cases up 3.4%

By Mike Stucka
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 3.4% in Connecticut in the week ending Sunday as the state added 6,033 cases. The previous week had 5,837 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Connecticut ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 1.07% of the country's population, Connecticut had 0.67% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New London County reported 568 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 530 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 64,155 cases and 688 deaths.

Windham County reported 134 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 153 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 28,437 cases and 310 deaths.

Within Connecticut, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New London County with 214 cases per 100,000 per week; New Haven County with 211; and Fairfield County with 171. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were New Haven County, with 1,804 cases; Fairfield County, with 1,611 cases; and Hartford County, with 1,303. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties.

Across Connecticut, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Hartford County, with 1,303 cases from 1,370 a week earlier; in Windham County, with 134 cases from 153; and in Litchfield County, with 201 cases from 216.

In Connecticut, nine people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 854,582 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,102 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the U.S., 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 662
  • The week before that: 598
  • Four weeks ago: 567

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

