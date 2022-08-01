Racing Recap: Butler raises money for injured driver; Turner, Swartout, French and Hinkley take wins

QUINCY — Another weekend of racing at Butler Motor Speedway is in the books and four separate winners were crowned as a full slate of racing action took place Saturday night at everyone’s favorite 3/8th of a mile dirt track.

Saturday was a special night at Butler Motor Speedway as race fans turned out in droves to support Jimmy “Bulldog” McCune of Toledo who was badly injured in an accident during the 410 Sprints qualification run on July 23. A fuel line broke during the run which caused a fire, leading to bad burns on both McCune’s feet and legs which required skin grafts to be performed at the University of Michigan Burn Center. The track was able to raise $3000 with a pass the helmet donation, a number that was matched by NEFCO to make up for a combined $6000 donation. The owners of Butler Motor Speedway also donated their half of the weekly 50/50 drawing to go towards Jimmy McCune and his family. Thank you to all who came out and supported such a great cause.

As for the action on the track it was fast and furious, with Josh Turner, Rick Swartout, Marty French and Kaleb Hinkley all picking up victories.

Pell’s Tire Service 410 Winged Sprints

Josh Turner came away as the big winner in the Pell’s Tire Service 410 Sprints, winning the $2,500 top prize with his victory Saturday. Logan Easterday finished in second place, followed by Boston Mead in third, Zane DeVault in fourth, and Tylar Rankin in fifth.

With his second victory of the season Turner now sits atop the season standings with 1181 points. Logan Easterday sits in a close second, just 46 points back at 1135 points, while Zac Broughman sits in third place with 1129 points. Mark Aldrich (1085) and Alex Aldrich (1038) round out the top five in the points standings.

Full Results for the 410 Sprints Race on July 30-

A-Main results: 1.) Josh Turner, 2.) Logan Easterday, 3.) Boston Mead, 4.) Zane DeVault, 5.) Tylar Rankin, 6.) Thomas Schinderle, 7.) Zac Broughman, 8.) Quentin Blonde, 9.) Mike Schumacher, 10.) Noah Dunlap, 11.) Alex Aldrich, 12.) Andy Chehowski, 13.) Mark Aldrich, 14.) Troy Chehowski, 15.) Shelby Yeaples, 16.) Darel Woolsey and 17.) Trey McGranahan.

Heat race wins: Boston Mead, Quentin Blonde and Thomas Schinderle

Top 10 Standings for the 410 Winged Sprints as of the week of Aug. 1-

1. #4 Josh Turner, 1181 points; 2. #87 Logan Easterday, 1135 points; 3. #27K Zac Broughman, 1129 points; 4. #1A Mark Aldrich, 1085 points; 5. #7 Alex Aldrich, 1038 points; 6. #27 Trey McGranahan, 920 points; 7. #10B Jason Blonde, 912 points; 8. #27QB Quentin Blonde, 904 points; 9. #16C Tylar Rankin, 771 points; 10. #42 Boston Mead, 713 points.

MagaLift UMP Modified

In the MagaLift Ump Modified class it was Rick Swartout in the #81 car picking up his first feature win of the season, out distancing points leader Corey Bevard to the line for the win. Josh Lolmaugh finished in third place, followed by Steve Shellenberger in fourth place and Austin Dryer in fifth.

Corey Bevard sits atop the season standings with 1228 points, just three points ahead of Rick Swartout who sits in second place with 1225 points. Josh Lolmaugh sits in third place with 1195 points, followed by David VanGuilder in fourth place with 1191 points and Robby Henderson in fifth place with 1132 points.

Full Results for the MagaLift UMP Modified Division on July 30-

A-Main results: 1.) Rick Swartout, 2.) Corey Bevard, 3.) Josh Lolmaugh, 4.) Steve Shellenberger, 5.) Austin Dryer, 6.) Garrett Rons, 7.) Deuane Morley, 8.) Louis Miller, 9.) Tyler Morehouse, 10.) Zach Stotz, 11.) Stef Hile, 12.) George Zieman, 13.) David VanGuilder, 14.) Bradley Inman, 15.) Robby Henderson, 16.) Manix Furqueron, 17.) Richard Swan, 18.) Jerry Miller and 19.) Branson Mast.

Heat race wins: Rick Swartout, George Zieman and Robby Henderson.

Top 10 Standings for the UMP Modified Division as of Aug. 1-

1. #8C Corey Bevard, 1128 points; 2. #81 Rick Swartout, 1125 points; 3. #25 Josh Lolmaugh, 1195 points; 4. #5D David VanGuilder, 1191 points; 5. #45 Robby Henderson, 1132 points; 6. #22M Deuane Morley, 1122 points; 7. #86 Louis Miller, 1074 points; 8. #96 Richard Swan, 1071 points; 9. #92 Zach Stotz, 1047 points; 10. #28 Stef Hile, 966 points.

Elite Contracting Street Stock

In the Elite Contracting Street Stock Division it was Marty French bringing home his second win of the season in the #00 machine. Bronson Means finished in second place, inching his way towards the point leader Eric Swan who finished in third place. Kaleb Wilber finished in fourth place followed by Jake Wilber in fifth.

Eric Swan sits atop the league standings with 1391 points after earning seven wins, 11 top five finishes, and 11 Top 10 finishes in 12 features. Bronson Means sits in second place just 47 points back with 1344 points, followed by Kaleb Wilber in third, 209 points back, with 1182 points. Jakob Wilber sits in fourth place followed by Jeremy Kulikowski in fifth place.

Full Results for the Elite Contracting Street Stock race on July 30-

A-Main results: 1.) Marty French, 2.) Bronson Means, 3.) Eric Swan, 4.) Kaleb Wilber, 5.) Jake Wilber, 6.) Max Stetler, 7.) Jeremy Kulikowski, 8.) Paul Grosnickle, 9.) Mike Kulikowski, 10.) Lione Hoyt, 11.) Josh Allerding, 12.) David Collins and 13.) Levi Collins.

Heat race wins: Eric Swan and Kaleb Wilber.

Top 10 Standings for the Elite Contracting Street Stock Division as of Aug. 1-

1. #0S Eric Swan, 1391 points; 2. #12 Bronson Means, 1344 points; 3. #2W Kaleb Wilber, 1182 points; 4. #3 Jakob Wilber, 1168 points; 5. #24K Jeremey Kulikowski, 1094 points; 6. #1S Max Stetler, 831 points; 7. #3H Lione Hoyt, 759 points; 8. #00 Marty French, 745 points; 9. #22H Keith Hiller, 728 points; 10. #77R Josh Alldering, 717 points.

RMP Trucking Front Wheel Drive

Finding his way to Victory Lane in the RMP Trucking Front Wheel Drive Division was the #37 car of Kaleb Hinkley who picked up his first feature win of the season. Domonic Morehouse finished in second place while season points leader Cody Kipp finished in third. Austyn Rasler crossed the line in fourth place followed by Cloie Dryer in fifth place.

Cody Kipp sits atop the season standings by nearly 200 points, with 1270 points after the July 30 races. Jerry Manns sits in second place 190 points back at 1080 points, followed by Elzie Weage in third with 1072 points. Bob Robinette and Mike Booher round out the top five in season points standings.

Full Results for the RMP Trucking Front Wheel Drive Division race on July 30-

A-Main Results: 1.) Kaleb Hinkley, 2.) Domonic Morehouse, 3.) Cody Kipp, 4.) Austyn Rasler, 5.) Cloie Dryer, 6.) Mike Booher, 7.) Elzie Waegle, 8.) Kaitlyn Kipp, 9.) William Cesco, 10.) Doc Holsinger, 11.) Austin Slone, 12.) Andrew Holister 13.) Jason Rasmussen, 14.) Michael Wagner, 15.) Jerry Manns, 16.) Austin White, 17.) Bob Robinette, 18.) Richard Kimpton and 19.) Bryce Nicholes.

Heat race wins: Kaleb Hinkley, Domonic Morehouse, Andrew Hollister.

Top 10 Standings for the Front Wheel Drive Division as of Aug. 1-

1. #7K Cody Kipp, 1270 points; 2. #9X Jerry Manns, 1080 points; 3. #2 Elzie Weage, 1072 points; 4. #27 Bob Robinette, 1067 points; 5. #3X Mike Booher, 1064 points; 6. #7KJR Kaitlyn Kipp, 1061 points; 7. #11 Domonic Morehouse, 1031 points; 8. #08 Cloie Dryer, 923 points; 9. #7R Austyn Rasler, 896 point;s 10. #41 Austin Slone, 895 points.

A full schedule of racing will return to Butler Motor Speedway on Aug. 6 for Back Pack Night as the track looks to aid their younger fans as they prepare to head back to school at the end of the month. Scheduled for competition are the 410 Winged Sprints, the UMP Modified Divisions, the Street Stock Division and the Front Wheel Drive (FWD) class. As of print time Butler Motor Speedway is still experiencing trouble with their official website so any information in regards to the track can be found on their Facebook Page, Butler Motor Speedway, or via My Race Pass at myracepass.com.